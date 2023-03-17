Initial casting announced for Glory Ride Mar 17, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas The heartwarming story of the Tour de France winner Gino Bartali and his secret wartime heroics comes to life in the thrilling production Glory Ride! Set against the golden hills of Tuscany during the darkest days of the Second World War, this is the journey of one man who would risk his life to save the world. Initial casting has recently been announced for Glory Ride, with Josh St. Claire set to star as the hero himself. Immerse yourself in this chapter of compelling history - book your tickets for Glory Ride at London’s Charing Cross Theatre today!

The story of Glory Ride

Gino Bartali, the celebrated cyclist and Italian icon was once considered second only to Mussolini in terms of fame during the 1940s. While his extraordinary cycling feats in the Alps and Pyrenees were well known, few were aware of his daring efforts to save hundreds of people from the horrors of fascism during World War II.

Using his cycling career as a guise, Bartali traversed thousands of miles across Italy with falsified identity cards and covert documents hidden within the frame of his bike, enabling victims to safely cross borders to freedom. His heroic actions rescued countless persecuted Jewish people and refugees, many of whom were innocent children. In 2013, Gino Bartali was bestowed with the esteemed honour of Righteous Among the Nations by Yad Vashem, the official Holocaust memorial in Israel.

The cast and creatives of Glory Ride

Josh St. Clair, who played Grand Pabbie in the original cast of Frozen will play the lead role of Gino Bartali. Amy Di Bartolomeo, who is best known for playing Catherine of Aragon in SIX in the West End, will play Adriana Bani. Fed Zanni, who was Basilius in Head Over Heels will play Major Mario Carita.

Daniel Robinson, who was Kurt's Dad in Heathers the Musical, will play Giorgio Nico, while Ruairidh McDonald, winner of the Young Scottish Musical Theatre Performer of the Year, will play Felix. Ryan Bennett, Peter Watts, James Coyne, Loris Scarpa, and Susianna Paisio complete the cast.

Glory Ride is directed by Kelly Devine, the Olivier Award-winning choreographer of Come From Away. The show features Book, Music & Lyrics by Victoria Buchholz and Todd Buchholz. The creative team also includes Set Design by Tom Scutt, Costume Design by Tom Scutt and Samuel Wyer, Lighting Design by Jon Clark, Sound Design by Gareth Owen, and Music Supervision and Orchestration by Tom Deering.

