    In case you missed it: Uncle Vanya in rehearsals for West End run

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    The London cast of Uncle Vanya, which includes Richard Armitage, Toby JonesAimee Lou WoodCiarán Hinds and more, are now in rehearsals ahead of the show's West End run at the Harold Pinter Theatre next week.

    Rehearsal images were taken by © Johan Persson


    First Look: Uncle Vanya cast in rehearsals ahead of big opening this month

    Rehearsal shots have been released for the upcoming West End theatre production of Uncle Vanyawhich opens at The Pinter next week on 14 January 2020.

    The Harold Pinter Theatre cast of Uncle Vanya is comprised of Richard Armitage as Astrov, Toby Jones as Uncle Vanya, Aimee Lou Wood as Sonya, Anna Calder-Marshall as Nana, Ciarán Hinds as Professor Serebryakov, Dearbhla Molloy as Grandmaman, Peter Wight as Telegin, and Rosalind Eleazar as Yelena.

    Further casting announced for new Uncle Vanya production at The Pinter

    Pictured: The full cast of Uncle Vanya at London's Harold Pinter Theatre.


    Conor McPherson's adaptation of Anton Chekhov's beloved classic centres on a dysfunctional family that is falling down into the depths of despair. It is directed by Ian Rickson (Translations at the National Theatre) and features design by Rae Smith, casting by Amy Ball CDG, lighting design by Bruno Poet, and music by Stephen Warbeck.

    Uncle Vanya is booking at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London until 2 May 2020.

    Uncle Vanya Harold Pinter Theatre tickets from £18 and up!

    The highly anticipated premiere of the latest Uncle Vanya production is just around the corner and tickets are red hot! Book your Uncle Vanya tickets today to secure the best seats at the Harold Pinter Theatre at the best prices or you may just live to regret it!

