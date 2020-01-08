In case you missed it: Uncle Vanya in rehearsals for West End run Jan 8, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The London cast of Uncle Vanya, which includes Richard Armitage, Toby Jones, Aimee Lou Wood, Ciarán Hinds and more, are now in rehearsals ahead of the show's West End run at the Harold Pinter Theatre next week.

Rehearsal images were taken by © Johan Persson



Rehearsal shots have been released for the upcoming West End theatre production of Uncle Vanya, which opens at The Pinter next week on 14 January 2020.

The Harold Pinter Theatre cast of Uncle Vanya is comprised of Richard Armitage as Astrov, Toby Jones as Uncle Vanya, Aimee Lou Wood as Sonya, Anna Calder-Marshall as Nana, Ciarán Hinds as Professor Serebryakov, Dearbhla Molloy as Grandmaman, Peter Wight as Telegin, and Rosalind Eleazar as Yelena.

Pictured : The full cast of Uncle Vanya at : The full cast of Uncle Vanya at London's Harold Pinter Theatre



Conor McPherson's adaptation of Anton Chekhov's beloved classic centres on a dysfunctional family that is falling down into the depths of despair. It is directed by Ian Rickson (Translations at the National Theatre) and features design by Rae Smith, casting by Amy Ball CDG, lighting design by Bruno Poet, and music by Stephen Warbeck.

Uncle Vanya is booking at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London until 2 May 2020.

