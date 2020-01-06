Here to stay? Mary Poppins extends its West End run Jan 6, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Looks like there'll be no jolly holiday for the West End's perfect nanny this summer as Mary Poppins proves it's here to stay for just a little while longer. News of the show's extension comes as no surprise as the hit musical continues to play at the Prince Edward Theatre in London to rave reviews from both audiences and critics alike. ☂️

Could Mary Poppins be the next long-running West End musical? Only time will tell!

Mary Poppins announces West End extension!

Fans of the Disney classic now have more time to get their spoonful of sugar. Originally meant to end its booking period on 3 May 2020, Mary Poppins The Musical has now extended and is booking until 26 July 2020. Be sure to catch it at the Prince Edward Theatre whilst you still can!

Mary Poppins flies its kite high! 🪁

The new London production stars Zizi Strallen (Mary Poppins) and Charlie Stemp (Bert), both of whom have delivered highly acclaimed performances so far.

In her review of Mary Poppins for London Theatre Direct, Kay Johal proclaimed: "Strallen makes the role her own. It certainly is not a copycat performance yet there were still welcome hints of [Julie Andrews]."

The musical has also received a fleet of four- and five-star reviews from the likes of Mike Billington of The Guardian, who called it "an unassailable treat," and Mark Shenton of LondonTheatre.co.uk, who declared it a "spit-spot production" and "timeless experience."

About the Mary Poppins Disney musical: cast, creatives & more

Disney's Mary Poppins musical is based on PL Travers' iconic book of the same name that spawned the even-more iconic 1964 film. It tells the tale of the eponymous charming and charismatic nanny who flies in on her magic umbrella to rescue the Banks family from total chaos.

The Cameron Mackintosh and Disney Theatrical co-production features a book by Julian Fellowes, co-choreography by Stephen Mear, dance and vocal arrangements by George Stiles, direction from Richard Eyre with co-direction and choreography from Matthew Bourne, lighting design from Hugh Vanstone and Natasha Katz, new songs and additional music and lyrics from George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, orchestrations from William David Brohn, original music and lyrics from Richard M Sherman and Robert B Sherman, scenic and costume design from Bob Crowley, and sound design from Paul Gatehouse.

The original London cast for this new Mary Poppins production stars Zizi Strallen and Charlie Stemp alongside Amy Griffiths as Winifred Banks, Claire Machin as Mrs Brill, Claire Moore as Miss Andrew, Jack North as Robertson Ay, Joseph Millson as Mr Banks, Paul F Monahan as Bank Chairman/Admiral Boom, and Petula Clark as Bird Woman.

The role of Jane Banks is played by alternating child actresses Adelaide Barham, Charlotte Breen, Ellie Kit Jones, Imogen Bourn and Nuala Peberdy; whilst child actors Edward Walton, Fred Wilcox, Gabriel Payne, Joseph Duffy, and Samuel Newby alternate the role of Michael Banks.

Mary Poppins opened at London's Prince Edward Theatre for previews on 23 October 2019, with official opening night last November. The show was recently nominated for three WhatsOnStage Awards, the results of which will be announced in a ceremony held on the 1st of March.

