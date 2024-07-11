Hello, Dolly! First look production shots Jul 11, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride First look production shots of Hello, Dolly! have been released, and we think we’re in love. “It Only Takes A Moment" to look at our gallery below, so why not make a date to pursue the pictures now. (Don’t worry about your boss finding out, we’ll keep it under our Dolly inspired hat).

Following their acclaimed production of Follies at the National Theatre, the highly anticipated, and much-delayed production began previews on Saturday 6 July. The timeless musical sees Imelda Staunton (The Crown, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix) reunite with director Dominic Cooke, and it’s a match Dolly would be proud of.

Joining Staunton are Andy Nyman (Ghost Stories) as Horace Vandergelde, Jenna Russell (Flowers for Mrs Harris) as Irene Molloy, Harry Hepple (Follies) as Cornelius Hackl, Tyrone Huntley (The Book of Mormon) as Barnaby Tucker, and Emily Lane (Frozen the Musical) as Minnie Fay.

Meddlesome socialite turned matchmaker Dolly Levi travels to Yonkers, New York to find a match for the miserly, unmarried ‘half-a-millionaire’ Horace Vandergelder, but everything changes when she decides that the next match she needs to make is for herself.

With music and lyrics by the legendary Jerry Herman (La Cage aux Folles) and book by Michael Stewart (42nd Street), Hello, Dolly! is one of the most iconic musicals of all time. The show's timeless score includes ‘Put On Your Sunday Clothes’, ‘Ribbons Down My Back’, ‘Before the Parade Passes By’, ‘Elegance’, ‘It Only Takes a Moment’ and of course, ‘Hello, Dolly!’

