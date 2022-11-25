Helen George to star in The King and I Nov 25, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Rodger and Hammerstein’s The King and I was born during the golden age of musicals. In this unconventional tale of human connection and cultural difference, a widowed British schoolteacher, upon the King of Siam’s request to educate his family, enters a patriarchal world and demands respect in the face of a stubborn regime. It has recently been announced that Call The Midwife’s Helen George will star as Anna in the major UK tour of the multi-tony award-winning production!

In the words of The Wall Street Journal “I doubt I will ever see a better production in my lifetime” - tickets for The King and I are available to book now, don’t miss out on seeing Helen George in the leading role of Rodger and Hammerstein’s romantic musical! Book your tickets today!

About Helen George

For the past decade, Helen George has become most notable for her role as Trixie in the smash-hit BBC One Series Call The Midwife. George trained at the Royal Academy of Music and the Birmingham School of Acting, her other theatre credits include Company, Love Never Dies and The Woman In White.

Helen George said: “Theatre is my first love, and I am so excited to be returning to the stage for this beautiful, majestic production of The King and I. I was blown away when I saw Bartlett Sher’s staging of this wonderful show, so I can’t wait to work with him and the rest of the creative team to bring this timeless story back to the stage next year. Anna is such a strong, passionate and determined character, and I’m going to relish bringing her to life every night, as well as giving audiences all over the UK the chance to see this peerless Broadway and West End musical right on their doorstep.”

Further casting for the UK tour is yet to be announced.

About The King and I

In this East meets West romance, widowed British schoolteacher Anna heads to Thailand for The King of Siam’s attempts to modernise his country. Whilst she feels a connection to her students, she struggles with the king's dictatorial ways, however, as she persists to create an understanding atmosphere, a delicate and beautiful relationship begins to blossom between them, fostering the way for change and understanding. A tale as old as time and also beyond its years, The King and I displays empathy in its most powerful form.

The King and I score

The King and I is set to one of the finest scores ever written, including classic songs such as ‘Getting to Know You’, ‘Whistle a Happy Tune’ and ‘Shall We Dance’ - the musical features a company of over 50 world-class performers alongside a full-scale orchestra.

The King and I cast and creatives

The King and I is directed by Tony Award winner Bart Sher, who has previously directed Broadways South Pacific & My Fair Lady. With book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, The King and I contains music by Richard Rodgers, sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, orchestrations by Robert Rusell Bennett, musical supervision by Stephen Ridley, and casting direction by James Orange CDG.

The King and I tickets are available now

See the brilliant Helen George star in the beautiful golden age wonder The King and I.