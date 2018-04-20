Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Heathers makes history, extra tickets on sale

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Heathers The Musical, which is set to star Carrie Hope Fletcher as Veronica, broke box office records last week when it became the largest selling production at The Other Palace in the theatre's history. The musical is set to officially premiere on 9 June for a limited 8-week engagement.

    As a result of its unprecedented demand, an additional performance has been added to the show's schedule and an extra 1,000 seats are now on sale, starting from £25. Further tickets will be released each Friday, so be sure to follow us for any updates!

    Heathers The Musical is based on the 1988 cult-classic film of the same name, which starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater. Unlike in the film, the musical adaptation begins the story before nerdy Veronica became part of the popular Heathers clique.

    Heathers will run at The Other Palace from 9 June 2018 until 4 August 2018. Be sure not to miss this fast-selling summer smash!

    Purchase your Heathers tickets here.

     

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

    Related news

    Heathers The Musical. Blue background with up facing spotlights highlighting the Heathers in green, red and yellow holding croquet mallets.

    Heathers the Musical is heading to the screen!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Heathers the Musical has celebrated huge success since premiering in London in 2018 followed by various revivals, tra... Read more

    Different hues of green in style of watercolour are on a parchment paper textured background. An outline image of Totoro has small silhouettes of two girls holding an umbrella to create Totoro

    My Neighbour Totoro adapted for the stage!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Joe Hisaishi and the Royal Shakespeare Company present Studio Ghibli’s My Neighbour Totoro adapted for the stag... Read more

    Image: A snowy landscape with a large moon with Santa

    Elf the musical returns to London’s West End!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Holy nutcracker! Buddy the Elf is returning to the West End for a strictly limited run at London’s Dominion The... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies