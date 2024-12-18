Menu
    Original Broadway cast of Hadestown continue their jouneys in the West End

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Original cast members of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Broadway production of Hadestown will continue their journeys to the underworld as they reprise their critically acclaimed roles for a limited run at the Lyric Theatre! From 11 February until 9 March 2025, Reeve Carney (Orpheus), André De Shields (Hermes), Amber Gray (Persephone), Eva Noblezada (Eurydice) and Patrick Page (Hades) will tread the boards in the West End. 

    Producer Mara Issacs said: It is nothing short of divine magic to be able to welcome Reeve, Andre, Amber, Eva, and Patrick back to London. This transatlantic collaboration, which began with the National Theatre production in 2018, is baked into Hadestown's DNA. We couldn't be more thrilled to bring them 'home' as Hadestown continues its love affair with the West End.

    The production opened to huge critical acclaim at the Lyric Theatre this year, five years after a sold-out engagement at the National Theatre. The musical has been one hell of a hit, and is now booking in the West End until 28 September 2025.

    Blending American songwriting traditions, from indie folk, to pop, blues, and New Orleans-inspired jazz, Hadestown has music, lyrics, and book by acclaimed Tony and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and BBC Radio 2 Folk Award-winner Anaïs Mitchell who originated Hadestown as an indie theatre project and acclaimed album, before transforming the show into a genre-defying new musical alongside artistic collaborator and Tony Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin.

    The record-breaking show (it’s the highest grossing musical and longest running production in the 100-year history of the Walter Kerr Theatre) takes you on an unforgettable journey to the underworld and back, intertwining two mythic love stories – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone. A deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience, Hadestown invites you to imagine how the world could be.

    The Hadestown creative team includes David Neumann (choreography), Rachel Hauck (scenic design), Michael Krass (costume design), Bradley King (lighting design), Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design), Liam Robinson (music supervision and vocal arrangements), Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy), Maria Crocker (UK Associate Director), and Tarek Merchant (Musical Director). Casting for the London production is by Jacob Sparrow. US Casting by Duncan Stewart and Benton Whitley.

