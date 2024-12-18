Original Broadway cast of Hadestown continue their jouneys in the West End

Original cast members of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Broadway production of Hadestown will continue their journeys to the underworld as they reprise their critically acclaimed roles for a limited run at the Lyric Theatre! From 11 February until 9 March 2025, Reeve Carney (Orpheus), André De Shields (Hermes), Amber Gray (Persephone), Eva Noblezada (Eurydice) and Patrick Page (Hades) will tread the boards in the West End.

Producer Mara Issacs said: It is nothing short of divine magic to be able to welcome Reeve, Andre, Amber, Eva, and Patrick back to London. This transatlantic collaboration, which began with the National Theatre production in 2018, is baked into Hadestown's DNA. We couldn't be more thrilled to bring them 'home' as Hadestown continues its love affair with the West End.

The production opened to huge critical acclaim at the Lyric Theatre this year, five years after a sold-out engagement at the National Theatre. The musical has been one hell of a hit, and is now booking in the West End until 28 September 2025.