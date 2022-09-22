Further casting announced for ELF the Musical 2022 Sep 22, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Based on the classic Christmas comedy starrring Will Ferrell, ELF returns to London just in time for Christmas with a strictly limited 8-week season at the Dominion Theatre. Further casting has recently been announced for this heart-warming family classic, to join an already established line-up. Tickets for ELF are the ideal gift to be at the top of anyone's Christmas list, and are available to book now!

The cast of ELF the Musical 2022

Star of the screen and stage Tom Chambers (Holby City, Waterloo Road, Farther Brown) is set to play antagonist Walter Hobbs, the biological and rediscovered father of Buddy. Joining Chambers will be Kim Ismay (Wicked, MAMMA MIA!) as Debs, Nicholas Pound (Cats, Les Miserables) as Santa and Dermot Canavan (Hairspray, Fiddler on the Roof) as Store Manager. They join previously announced cast Simon Lipkin as Buddy and Georgina Castle as Jovie.

The cast will be complete by Evonnee Bentley-Holder, Kyle Cox, Jade Davies, Bethan Downing, Francis Foreman, Morgan Gregory, Ryan Jupp, Ellis Linford-Pill, Shane O'Riordan, Theo Reece, Chloe Saunders, Heather Scott-Martin, Jessica Spalis, Michael Tyler, Katie Warsop and Natalie Woods. Dexter Barry, Logan Clark, Alfie Morwood and Frankie Treadaway will alternate the role of Michael.

About ELF the Musical

On a busy day in Santa’s workshop, the elves discover a Christmas miracle - an orphaned baby who has mistakenly crawled into Santa's rucksack and has travelled all the way to the North Pole. Welcomed into the elf community with open arms, Buddy is unknowingly raised to be one of Santa’s little helpers. He is blissfully unaware of his human traits until soon enough he begins to notice some peculiar things, he is much taller than his little friends, and not as good at making toys. Aware that he may never truly belong at the North Pole, with Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a life-changing journey to New York to discover his true identity.

The creatives behind ELF the Musical

ELF features a book by Tony Award-winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone) with explosive songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer) and direction by Philip Wm. McKinley.

Elf the Musical tickets are available to book now!

