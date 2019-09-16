Further casting announced for Death of a Salesman at the Piccadilly Theatre Sep 16, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Further cast members, who are set to join Sharon D. Clarke and Wendell Pierce, have been announced for the upcoming West End transfer of Death of a Salesman. The show heads to the Piccadilly Theatre in London on 23 October 2019 following a successful, Off-West End run at the Young Vic.

Death of a Salesman is an absolute must-see, boasting rave reviews all across the board.

Death of a Salesman Piccadilly Theatre cast announced

Further casting for the West End production of Death of a Salesman has been announced. Set to star in the Arthur Miller play alongside Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) and Wendell Pierce (HBO's The Wire) are Sope Dirisu as Biff Loman, Natey Jones as Happy Loman, Carole Stennett as Miss Forsythe, and Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as The Woman and Jenny.

Actors returning from the Young Vic production include Femi Tomowo as Willy Loman's father and musician, Ian Bonar as Bernard, Joseph Mydell as Ben Loman, Matthew Seadon-Young as Howard Wagner and Stanley, Nenda Neurer as Letta, and Trevor Cooper as Charley.

Emmanuel Ogunjinmi will serve as understudy for the roles of Happy and Biff Loman. Further members for the ensemble will be announced in due course.

Sope Dirisu, Natey Jones, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, and more join the cast of Death of a Salesman.



Sope Dirisu is perhaps best known for starring as Cassius Clay in One Night in Miami (2016) at London's Donmar Warehouse alongside Arinzé Kene as Sam Cooke, David Ajala as Jim Brown, and Francois Battiste as Malcolm X. Other stage credits of his include Red Riding Hood, Romeo and Juliet, The Whipping Man, and his Ian Charleson Award-winning performance as the titular character in Coriolanus for Royal Shakespeare Company. Film credits of Dirisu's include minor roles in The Huntsman: Winter's War (2016), Sand Castle (2017), and Criminal (2016).

Natey Jones is best known for starring as Richard Bullock/Raymon Hill in TINA: The Tina Turner Musical and has also appeared in productions of A Midsummer Night's Dream, Don Quixote for the RSC, Romeo and Juliet, and One Love: The Bob Marley Musical, just to name a few.

Victoria Hamilton-Barritt is a highly prolific British stage actress who most recently starred in the Soho Theatre production of The View UpStairs, in which she played Inez. Other notable stage credtis of hers include understudying Lisa in Mamma Mia! (2003) at the Novello Theatre, the lead role of Stephanie Mungano in Saturday Night Fever, the lead role of Carmen Diaz in Fame at the Aldwych Theatre, Rizzo in Grease at the Piccadilly Theatre alongside Noel Sullivan (currently Dewey Finn in School of Rock), Louise/Gypsy in Gypsy at Leicester Curve, Alex in Flashdance The Musical, and many more.

Death of a Salesman West End creative team

The West End creatives behind Death of a Salesman include directors Miranda Cromwell and Marianne Elliott, designer Anna Fleischle, sound designer Carolyn Downing, lighting designer Aideen Malone, fight director Yarit Dor, musical director Femi Temowo, and casting director Charlotte Sutton.

Death of a Salesman West End tickets on sale now from £24!

The West End transfer of Death of a Salesman is just around the corner and tickets for the Piccadilly Theatre production are selling fast! Be sure not to miss out and book your tickets for Death of a Salesman today whilst stocks last.