Full company announced for My Neighbour Totoro stage adaptation Aug 17, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The full casting for the world premiere stage adaptation of My Neighbour Totoro has been revealed! The RSC (Royal Shakespeare Company) are producing the stage version of the globally beloved 1998 Studio Ghibli film. My Neighbour Totoro tickets are booking fast for the premiere. The new show will open at London’s Barbican this autumn on 8 October 2022 and is booking until 21 January 2023.

My Neighbour Totoro full cast

My Neighbour Totoro stage adaptation will feature Haruka Abe (Yasuko/ puppeteer), Li-Leng Au (puppeteer), Boaz Chad (puppeteer), Nino Furuhata (Kanta/ puppeteer), Andrew Futaishi (puppeteer), Zachary Hing (puppeteer), Susan Momoko Hingley (Miss Hara/ puppeteer), Yojiro Ichikawa (puppeteer), Arina Ii (puppeteer), Haruka Kuroda (Nurse Emiko/ puppeteer), Marian Lee (puppeteer), Matthew Leonhart (puppeteer), Mei Mac (Mei), Aki Nakagawa (puppeteer), Kanako Nakano (Tsukiko/ puppeteer), Ami Okumura Jones (Satsuki), Michael Phong Le (Hiroshi/ puppeteer), Tobi Poster-Su (puppeteer), Si Rawlinson (puppeteer), Dai Tabuchi (Tatsuo/ puppeteer), Jacqueline Tate (Granny/ puppeteer) and Shaofan Wilson (puppeteer).

My Neighbour Totoro creative team

The production will be directed by Phelim McDermott and will feature design by Tom Pye, costume design by Kimie Nakano, lighting design by Jessica Hung Han Yun, sound design by Tony Gayle, movement by You-Ri Yamanaka, dramaturgy by Pippa Hil, associate directing by Ailin Conant, associate video design by Andrea Scott, associate lighting programming by Tamykha Patterson and associate set design by Isobel Nicolson.

My Neighbour Totoro will be brought to the stage via puppetry created by Basil Twist, with Julia Atlas Muz as puppetry assistant and Mervyn Millar as puppetry associate. Joe Hisaishi’s score will be performed live, with new orchestrations by Will Stuart, with creative sound design by music associate Nicola T Chang and associate sound design by Steven Atkinson.

Tickets for My Neighbour Totoro world premiere available now!

You won’t want to miss the world premiere of Studio Ghibli’s My Neighbour Totoro as it comes to the London stage for the first time.