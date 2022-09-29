Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Full casting announced for stage sensation THE CHOIR OF MAN

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    Olivier-nominated stage phenomenon THE CHOIR OF MAN is set to return to the West End and will open at the Arts Theatre on 1 October 2022. Featuring an ensemble of world-class musicians, actors and instrumentalists (many of whom have starred in global productions) the West End production of THE CHOIR OF MAN will feature a star-studded set of stage individuals, alongside impeccable fresh talent. Tickets for this celebration of friendship and community are available to book now!

    About THE CHOIR OF MAN

    THE CHOIR OF MAN is best described as a visit to the greatest pub in the world. Following three sell-out seasons at the Sydney Opera House and multiple sold-out US and European tours, this feel-good spectacle contains all the classic hits from artists from across the musical spectrum, such as Queen, Luther Vandross, Sia, Paul Simon, Adele, Guns & Roses, Avicii and Katy Perry. With over 80 minutes of spectacular production and flawless entertainment, the show incorporates electric dance numbers, explosive live music and foot stomping choreography - all tied together by the raw talent of 9 not-so-ordinary men, who perform all of their favourite singalongs.

    The cast of THE CHOIR OF MAN

    Michael Baxter (Les Misérables) leads THE CHOIR OF MAN as The Maestro. Ben Norris (writer and original cast of The Choir of Man, The Archers) acts as The Poet. Levi Tyrell-Johnson acts as The Hardman, Owen Bolton as The Beast, and Jordan Oliver (The Sound of Music) as The Handyman. 

    The cast is complete by Lemuel Knights, Matt Beveridge, Matt Nalton, Matt Thorpe, Mark Irwin, Sam Ebenezer, Gavin Ryan and Lucas Koch.

    The creatives of THE CHOIR OF MAN

    THE CHOIR OF MAN is created by Nic Doodson and Andrew Kay, directed by Nic Doodson, with musical supervision, vocal arrangements and orchestrations by Jack Blume, movement direction and choreography by Freddie Huddleston, monologues written by Ben Norris, scenic design by Oli Townsend, lighting design by Richard Dinnen, costume design and associate scenic design by Verity Sadler, sound design by Sten Severson, casting by Debbie O’Brien. Musical Direction and Associate musical supervision by Hollie Cassar, with Associate Choreography by Rachel Chapman

    Tickets for THE CHOIR OF MAN are available to book now! 

    Want to see this music and dance extravaganza, and maybe grab a pint whilst you're at it?

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

    Related news

    Image: The named stars in character surrounded by the branches and leaves of the bean stalk. | Text: Michael Harrison for Crossroads Pantomimes presents Dawn French, Julian Clary, Alexandra Burke, Paul Zerdin, Nigel Havers, Gary Wilmot, Rob Madge, Natalie McQueen and Louis Gaunt. Jack and the Beanstalk (there are stalks weaving through the holes on the

    Further casting announced for Jack and The Beanstalk Panto

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    Get ready to reach up into the clouds this festive season as the beloved story of Jack and The Beanstalk comes to the... Read more

    Different hues of green in style of watercolour are on a parchment paper textured background. An outline image of Totoro has small silhouettes of two girls holding an umbrella to create Totoro

    What’s opening in London theatre this month? (October 2022)

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    October is the ultimate time to wind down. Amidst the scenic autumn colours and all things pumpkin spice, the theatre... Read more

    Text: Sold out in New York. Sold out at the Young Vic. Limited West End season from 16 February. Rodgers & Hammerstein

    Dates for Daniel Fish’s smash-hit musical OKLAHOMA! are now confirmed

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    Based on Rodgers & Hammerstein’s classic production, the critically-renowned and reimagined version of ... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies