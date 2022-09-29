Full casting announced for stage sensation THE CHOIR OF MAN Sep 29, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Olivier-nominated stage phenomenon THE CHOIR OF MAN is set to return to the West End and will open at the Arts Theatre on 1 October 2022. Featuring an ensemble of world-class musicians, actors and instrumentalists (many of whom have starred in global productions) the West End production of THE CHOIR OF MAN will feature a star-studded set of stage individuals, alongside impeccable fresh talent. Tickets for this celebration of friendship and community are available to book now!

About THE CHOIR OF MAN

THE CHOIR OF MAN is best described as a visit to the greatest pub in the world. Following three sell-out seasons at the Sydney Opera House and multiple sold-out US and European tours, this feel-good spectacle contains all the classic hits from artists from across the musical spectrum, such as Queen, Luther Vandross, Sia, Paul Simon, Adele, Guns & Roses, Avicii and Katy Perry. With over 80 minutes of spectacular production and flawless entertainment, the show incorporates electric dance numbers, explosive live music and foot stomping choreography - all tied together by the raw talent of 9 not-so-ordinary men, who perform all of their favourite singalongs.

The cast of THE CHOIR OF MAN

Michael Baxter (Les Misérables) leads THE CHOIR OF MAN as The Maestro. Ben Norris (writer and original cast of The Choir of Man, The Archers) acts as The Poet. Levi Tyrell-Johnson acts as The Hardman, Owen Bolton as The Beast, and Jordan Oliver (The Sound of Music) as The Handyman.

The cast is complete by Lemuel Knights, Matt Beveridge, Matt Nalton, Matt Thorpe, Mark Irwin, Sam Ebenezer, Gavin Ryan and Lucas Koch.

The creatives of THE CHOIR OF MAN

THE CHOIR OF MAN is created by Nic Doodson and Andrew Kay, directed by Nic Doodson, with musical supervision, vocal arrangements and orchestrations by Jack Blume, movement direction and choreography by Freddie Huddleston, monologues written by Ben Norris, scenic design by Oli Townsend, lighting design by Richard Dinnen, costume design and associate scenic design by Verity Sadler, sound design by Sten Severson, casting by Debbie O’Brien. Musical Direction and Associate musical supervision by Hollie Cassar, with Associate Choreography by Rachel Chapman.

