    Full casting announced for Oklahoma!

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    Following a smash-hit, sell-out run at the Young Vic and a Tony Award for its Broadway production, Daniel Fish’s daring and dark modern take on Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! at the Wyndham’s Theatre has been coined as one of the most recommended shows of the year and as one of the most innovative revivals in recent times. Full casting has now been announced for Oklahoma!, including some exciting new names! Book your tickets today to see the cast of Daniel Fish’s Oklahoma! at Wyndhem’s Theatre, London!

    The cast of Oklahoma! 

    The cast of Oklahoma! includes Georgina Onuorah as Ado Annie and Phillip Olagoke as Cord Elam. They join the previously announced cast who reprise their roles from the run at the Young Vic, which includes: Raphael Bushay as Mike, Arthur Darvill as Curly McLain, James Patrick Davis as Will Parker, Stavros Demetraki as Ali Hakim, Greg Hicks as Andrew Carnes, Rebekah Hinds as Gertie Cummings, Anoushka Lucas as Laurey Williams, Marie-Astrid Mence as Lead Dancer, Liza Sadovy as Aunt Eller and Patrick Vaill as Jud Fry. 

    The cast will be complete by Andrew Berlin, Arthur Boan, Shani Cantor, Anna-Maria de Freitas, George Maddison, Brianna Ogunbawo, Finlay Paul, Helen K Wint

    About Oklahoma! 

    Much like the original, in Fish’s Oklahoma! arrogant cowboy Curly McLain and sinister farmhand Jud Fry go head to head for Laurey Williams’ devotion, in the hopes of being her plus one to the party. However, this story goes beyond the usual boy meets girl tale. Now stripped of its innocence, Oklahoma! is injected with a sense of reality and danger, which reflects the intimate darkness within. The themes of the original are now cloaked in gritty, sexual tension and psychological despair. Subjects such as sexual violence, sexism, gun violence and consent are represented through the characters as they struggle to define themselves in a claustrophobic, tightly-knit community, making Daniel Fish’s Oklahoma! the ultimate surreal, frontier nightmare. 

    The creatives of Oklahoma! 

    Oklahoma! contains music by Richard Rodgers, book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, with original choreography by Agnes de Mille. Daniel Fish acts as Director, whilst Daniel Kluger handles Orchestrations, Arrangements and Co-Music supervision, with John Heginbotham acting as Choreographer.

    Oklahoma! tickets are available now 

    Fish amplifies the gloomy, foreboding undertones that permeated this production from the start in his version of Oklahoma!. You don’t want to miss out on this stunning revival. 

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

