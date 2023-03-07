Full casting announced for Mrs. Doubtfire Mar 7, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas The wait is over, dearies! The full and eagerly awaited cast of the side-splitting comedy musical Mrs. Doubtfire has now been announced. Boasting a list of star-studded names, they’re sure to bring the house down in uproarious laughter! Mrs. Doubtfire will be putting on her best wig and glasses to dazzle the audiences of the newly refurbished Shaftesbury Theatre on Friday 12 May 2023. Embrace the madness - book your tickets for Mrs. Doubtfire today. It’s going to be a wild ride, poppet!

The cast of Mrs. Doubtfire

As previously announced, Mrs. Doubtfire will introduce Gabriel Vick (Avenue Q) as Daniel Hillard. Gabriel will be joined by Laura Tebbutt (School of Rock) as Miranda Hillard, Carla Dixon-Hernandez (Matilda the Musical) as Lydia Hillard, Cameron Blakely (Newsies) as Frank Hillard, Marcus Collins (Kinky Boots) as Andre, Samuel Edwards (Anything Goes) as Stuart Dunmire, Ian Talbot OBE (Hairspray, and Director of The Mousetrap) as Mr. Jolly and Kelly Agbowu (Sylvia) as Wanda Sellner.

Further cast includes Nicole Carlisle, Joshua Dever, Joseph Dockree, Rebecca Donnelly, Amy Everett, Maria Garrett, Kiera Haynes, Vicki Lee Taylor, Adam Lyons, Lisa Mathieson,Corey Mitchell,Ellie Mitchell, Matt Overfield, Rhys Owen, Christopher Parkinson, Micha Richardson, Tom Scanlon, Paulo Teixeira and Samuel Wilson-Freeman.

Mrs. Doubtfire also introduces Max Bispham, Elliot Mugumeand Frankie Treadaway who alternate the role of Christopher Hillard and Scarlett Davies, Angelica-Pearl Scott and Ava Posniak who alternate the role of Natalie Hillard.

About Mrs. Doubtfire

Daniel Hillard is a voice actor struggling to pick up the pieces after his divorce and losing custody of his beloved children. His days are filled with fruitless job searches and desperate attempts to secure a new place to live. Then one day, he stumbles upon his ex-wife's classified ad seeking a nanny and housekeeper. Seeing an opportunity to be near his children, Daniel devises a plan to transform himself into Mrs. Euphegenia Doubtfire, a sweet Scottish nanny who quickly endears herself to the family. As he grows closer to his kids, however, Daniel realises that his charade is becoming harder to maintain, especially as he finds himself falling for his ex-wife all over again.

The creatives of Mrs. Doubtfire

Mrs. Doubtfire has been created by a transatlantic team of award-winning artists, with Original Music and Lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, and a Book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell (the team behind the hit Tony Award-nominated musical Something Rotten!). Direction is by 4-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!), Choreography by Lorin Latarro (Waitress), and Music Supervision, Arrangements & Orchestrations by Ethan Popp (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical).

