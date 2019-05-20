Full casting announced for David Mamet's Bitter Wheat starring John Malkovich May 20, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels With rehearsals now underway, final casting has finally been announced for the new play by David Mamet Bitter Wheat. The West End production is set to receive its highly anticipated world premiere at the Garrick Theatre on 7 June 2019. Bitter Wheat has also received an extension. Originally scheduled to finish on 14 September, the play will now be finishing on Saturday, 21 September 2019.

David Mamet's Bitter Wheat play full cast

Set to join the previously announced John Malkovich as Hollywood producer Barney Fein are Alexander Arnold as Roberto, Doon Mackichan as Barney Fein's assistant Sondra, Ioanna Kimbrook as Yung Kim Li, Matthew Pidgeon as The Writer, Teddy Kempner as Doctor Wald, and Zephryn Taitte as Charles Arthur Brown.

Alexander Arnold’s most notable stage credits include Crushed Shells and Mud at Southwark Playhouse, Shopping and F***ing at the Lyric Hammersmith, Four Minutes Twelve Seconds at the Hampstead Theatre, and Luna Gale at the Hampstead Theatre. He is currently starring in the RTS Award-winning and TV BAFTA Award-nominated drama, Save Me, on Sky Atlantic. His other TV credits include A Mother’s Son and E4’s Skins. As far as the big screen is concerned, Arnold is set to appear in Danny Boyle’s film, Yesterday.

Doon Mackichan's TV credits include creating and starring in Channel 4's Smack the Pony, along with Two Doors Down for the BBC, Knowing Me, Knowing You with Alan Partridge, and Plebs for ITV2.

Matthew Pidgeon’s most notable stage credits include The Glass Menagerie and Local Hero at the Lyceum Theatre in Edinburgh, Bring up the Bodies and Wolf Hall for the RSC, This House for the tour and Chichester West End run, and The James Plays for the National Theatre of Scotland. Films include A Shot of Glory, State and Main, and Mary Queen of Scots.

Teddy Kempner’s stage credits include all three runs of Caroline, or Change at the Playhouse Theatre, Hampstead Theatre, and Chichester Festival Theatre; Six Pictures of Lee Miller and A Month in the Country in Chichester; and Three Sisters, Nicholas Nickleby, The Merry Wives of Windsor for the RSC. His film credits include Yenti and Truly Madly Deeply and Yentl.

Zephryn Taitte's stage credits include a recent tour of Glengarry Glen Ross, Talawa’s production of The Crucible, Result at the Pleasance Theatre, Trust at the Gate Theatre, and The Tempest and Romeo and Juliet at the Oval House. His film credits include Dirty Money, No Shade, White, and Run it Off whilst his most notable TV credits include Brothers With No Game, Urban Myths, Call the Midwife, and The Hour.

Bitter Wheat marks Ioanna Kimbook's West End stage debut. She recently filmed an episode Inside No. 9 for the BBC. The new play also marks John Malkovich's first West End play in nearly three decades.

Creative team for Bitter Wheat play

Bitter Wheat was written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright David Mamet, who is highly renowned for some of the most iconic plays within the past five decades, the likes of which include American Buffalo, Glengarry Glen Ross, Oleanna, Sexual Perversity in Chicago, and Speed-the-Plow. Mamet will direct for Bitter Wheat, which also features lighting by Neil Austin and designs by Christopher Oram.

Bitter Wheat is produced by Smith & Brant Theatricals, Steve Traxler, and Jeffrey Richards.

