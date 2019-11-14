Full casting announced for Back to the Future The Musical Nov 14, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Back to the Future The Musical tickets for the West End are not yet available as this all-new stage adaptation based on the popular 80s classic film of the same name will have its world premiere at the Manchester Opera House beginning 20 February 2020. The show will run for a strictly limited 12-week run before transferring to the West End. The newly announced cast members will join Olly Dobson as Marty McFly and Roger Bart as Doc Brown.

Back to the Future the Musical cast includes Courtney-Mae Briggs and Oliver Ormson

The Back to the Future The Musical full cast

The initial casting for the new musical saw Olly Dobson cast as Marty McFly and Roger Bart cast as Doc Brown. Also, previously announced is Hugh Coles as George McFly, Rosanna Hyland as Lorraine Baines and Cedric Neal as Goldie Wilson.

The new and full casting sees Aidan Cutler join the cast as Biff Tannen, Courtney-Mae Briggs as Jennifer Parker, Will Haswell as Dave McFly and Emma Lloyd as Linda McFly. Completing the cast are Rhianne Alleyne, Amy Barker, Owen Chaponda, Jamal Crawford, Nathanael Landskroner, Bethany Rose Lythgoe, Cameron McAllister, Alessia McDermott, Laura Mullowney, Oliver Ormson, Mark Oxtoby, Katharine Pearson, Jemma Revell, Jake Small, Justin Thomas and Michael Zhangazha.

The Back to the Future The Musical creative team

Back to the Future The Musical will be directed by the Tony Award-winning director John Rando. Rando will be joined by the Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team made up by Tim Hatley on set and costume design, Hugh Vanstone and Tim Lutkin on lighting design, Gareth Owen on sound design, and Finn Ross on video design. There will be choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow and Illusions by Chris Fisher. Dance arrangements come from David Chase and orchestrations from Ethan Popp and Bryan Cook.

What’s Back to the Future The Musical about?

The story follows that of the Universal Pictures film of the same name. Set in 1985, we follow rock ‘n’ roll loving teenager Marty who accidentally ends up in 1955 after he plays about in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by Doc Brown. However, before he can return back to the future, Marty lands himself in a mess which risks his entire existence. He must play Cupid in order to make sure his parents fall in love and save his future!

The musical has a book by Bob Gale, who co-wrote the film along with Robert Zemeckis. There will be new music and lyrics from the Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and the six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard. The musical will also include hit songs from the film soundtrack, including ‘The Power of Love’ and ‘Johnny B Goode’.

Back to the Future The Musical West End tickets are not yet available but the musical will be making its world premiere at the Manchester Opera House before transferring to the West End. It will run in Manchester for 12-weeks from 20 February to 17 May 2020.

