Full cast announced to join Jay McGuiness in Big The Musical at the Dominion Theatre Jun 28, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Big The Musical is set to make its West End premiere at London’s Dominion Theatre in September of this year. The musical premiered in the UK in 2016 at the Theatre Royal Plymouth before transferring to the BGE Theatre in Dublin, and at long last, it is making its highly-anticipated transfer after an almost two-year wait! As previously announced, Jay McGuiness will reprise the role of Josh Baskin, after having played the role in the Irish production. Since initial casting was confirmed, the full cast announcement has been eagerly awaited and just 10 weeks until the show opens, the news has finally arrived!

Who will join Jay McGuiness at the Dominion Theatre?

The previous cast announcements for Big The Musical not only confirmed The Wanted star Jay McGuiness in the lead role of Josh Baskin, but also Wendi Peters, Kimberley Walsh and Matthew Kelly as Mrs Baskin, Susan Lawrence and George MacMillan respectively.

Joining the cast at the Dominion Theatre this autumn will be Lori Haley Fox (Mamma Mia, Broadway and US tour) as Mrs Kopecki/Miss Watson and Edward Handoll (Motown the Musical, West End) as Paul Seymour. Sharing the role of Young Josh will be Harrison Dadswell, Jamie O’Connor and Jake Simon. Sharing the role of Billy will be Jobe Hart, Austen Phelan and Theo Wilkinson.

Also joining the cast will be Charlie Bull, Colin Burnicle, Christie-Lee Crosson, Vicki Davids, Alex Fobbester, Leanne Garretty, Stuart Hickey, Matt Holland, Tash Holway, Ross McLaren, Richard Murphy, Eddie Myles, Katharine Pearson, Anton Fosh, Gemma Fuller, Gary Murphy and Katy Osborne. There will also be two teams of children in the cast which includes Olufemi Alaka, Coco Cousin-Brown, Asher Ezeguiel, Ellis Griffiths, Imogen Law Hing Choy, Noah Leggott, Amaya Lucas, Cassia McCarthy, Ophelia Parsons, Bailey Razdan, Lucinda Wicks and Chanel Zinyemba.

What is Big The Musical all about?

Big The Musical is based on the 1988 smash-hit, beloved film starring Tom Hanks. The heart-warming story follows 12-year-old Josh Baskin who longs to be big. After making a wish via a Zoltar machine at the local carnival, Josh is stunned when his wish is granted, and he finds himself trapped in the body of an adult! Being big isn’t all it’s cracked up to be though, as Josh is forced to live life in the adult world and get a job. However, his childlike innocence has a transforming effect on the grown-up world he’s found himself in and the adults around him.

The creative team behind Big The Musical

This wonderful musical adaptation comes with a book by John Weidman, music by David Shire and lyrics by Richard Maltby. Direction and choreography for this production come from Morgan Young. Helen Rymer is associate choreographer, Stuart Morley is orchestrator and musical supervisor, Simon Higlett is set and costume designer, Tim Lutkin is lighting designer, Ian William Galloway is video designer and Terry Jardine and Avgoustos Psillas are the sound designers.

Also, on the creative team is Richard Mawbey as hair and wig designer, Jeremy Wootton as musical director, Chris Fisher on illusions, Natalie Gallacher CDG and Sarah Bird CDG are the casting directors and general management comes from David Pearson.

Secure your Dominion Theatre Big The Musical tickets now!

The big-hearted, super-fun production everyone has been waiting for is set to make its West End premiere in autumn 2019 at the West End’s Dominion Theatre. Tickets for Big The Musical starring Jay McGuiness are available now and you’ll want to book soon before this limited 9-week run, starting 6 September and ending 2 November 2019, sells out!

