Full cast announced for Vaudeville premiere of Magic Goes Wrong

Who is starring in Magic Goes Wrong at the Vaudeville Theatre?

Magic Goes Wrong, the second Mischief Theatre Company production to run during their Vaudeville Theatre residency following their other new comedy Groan Ups, is set to star Bryony Corrigan as Spitzmaus, Dave Hearn as The Blade, Henry Lewis as Mind Mangler, Henry Shields as Sophisticato, Jonathan Sayer as Mickey, Nancy Zamit as Bear, and Roxy Faridany as Eugenia.

The West End cast of Magic Goes Wrong is completed by Laurence Pears, Liv Spencer, Natasha Culley, and Sydney K Smith.

Mischief Theatre's Magic Goes Wrong plot summary

The original Mischief company is set to portray an unlucky group of magicians who are presenting at a benefit even. When their unforeseeable accidents begin to spin out of control, so do their potential charity donors. In the end, will they manage to reach their fundraising goal?

Magic Goes Wrong is booking at the Vaudeville Theatre in London from 14 December 2019 to 15 March 2020. Tickets are on sale now!

What is Mischief Theatre Company?

Founded in 2008 by LAMDA graduates, Mischief Theatre has quickly transformed from a fringe improv group to an esteemed West End company performing both improv and scripted work. Led by Company Director Jonathan Sayer and Artistic Director Henry Lewis, Mischief Theatre is currently behind such fan-favourite comedies as The Play That Goes Wrong, The Comedy About a Bank Robbery, and Peter Pan Goes Wrong. Their hilarious productions have grown so popular that they have even received the green light for a short TV miniseries entitled The Goes Wrong Show.

