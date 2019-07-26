Menu
    Full cast announced for Vaudeville premiere of Magic Goes Wrong

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Olivier Award-winning company Mischief Theatre has found its full cast for its upcoming new production, Magic Goes Wrong, which was announced earlier this year by living magic lands Penn & Teller. The highly-anticipated production is set to hit the West End's Vaudeville Theatre on 14 December just in time for Christmas.

    Pictured: Writers Penn & Taylor (left) and Magic Goes Wrong cast members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields.

    Who is starring in Magic Goes Wrong at the Vaudeville Theatre?

    Magic Goes Wrong, the second Mischief Theatre Company production to run during their Vaudeville Theatre residency following their other new comedy Groan Upsis set to star Bryony Corrigan as Spitzmaus, Dave Hearn as The Blade, Henry Lewis as Mind Mangler, Henry Shields as Sophisticato, Jonathan Sayer as Mickey, Nancy Zamit as Bear, and Roxy Faridany as Eugenia.

    The West End cast of Magic Goes Wrong is completed by Laurence Pears, Liv Spencer, Natasha Culley, and Sydney K Smith.

    Mischief Theatre's Magic Goes Wrong plot summary

    The original Mischief company is set to portray an unlucky group of magicians who are presenting at a benefit even. When their unforeseeable accidents begin to spin out of control, so do their potential charity donors. In the end, will they manage to reach their fundraising goal?

    Magic Goes Wrong is booking at the Vaudeville Theatre in London from 14 December 2019 to 15 March 2020. Tickets are on sale now!

    What is Mischief Theatre Company?

    Founded in 2008 by LAMDA graduates, Mischief Theatre has quickly transformed from a fringe improv group to an esteemed West End company performing both improv and scripted work. Led by Company Director Jonathan Sayer and Artistic Director Henry Lewis, Mischief Theatre is currently behind such fan-favourite comedies as The Play That Goes Wrong, The Comedy About a Bank Robbery, and Peter Pan Goes WrongTheir hilarious productions have grown so popular that they have even received the green light for a short TV miniseries entitled The Goes Wrong Show.

    Be sure to catch the acclaimed Mischief Theatre Company's upcoming new production this holiday season! London theatre tickets for Magic Goes Wrong are currently on sale from just £24 and up. Book your tickets early to secure the best seats at the Vaudeville Theatre before they all get snatched up!

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
