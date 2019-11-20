Full cast announced for UK premiere of Leopoldstadt Nov 20, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Final casting has been announced for the highly-anticipated world premiere of Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt. Directed by Patrick Marber, the new stage play opens at Wyndham's Theatre in London's West End next year on 25 January. Opening night is scheduled for 12 February 2020.

The long-awaited new play staged by Sonia Friedman Productions has announced today (20 November 2019) final casting for the upcoming premiere of Leopoldstadt. The new Jewish play by Tom Stoppard is also now extended and booking until 13 June 2020 in an open-ended run.

Avye Leventis, Faye Castelow, Felicity Davidson, and Sadie Shimmin will be joining the previously announced adult cast starring Aaron Neil, Adrian Scarborough, Alexander Newland, Alexis Zegerman, Caroline Gruber, Clara Francis, Dorothea Myer-Bennett, Ed Stoppard, Eleanor Wyld, Griffin Stevens, Ilan Galkoff, Jake Neads, Jenna Augen, Joe Coen, Luke Thallon, Mark Edel-Hunt, Natalie Law, Noof McEwan, Rhys Bailey, Sam Hoare, Sebastian Armesto, and Yasmin Paige.

Jarlan Bogolubov, Joshua Schneider, and Ramsay Robertson will join the previously announced children's cast starring Beatrice Rapstone, Chloe Raphael, Daniel Lawson, Jack Meredith, Libby Lewis, Louis Levy, Maya Larholm, Montague Rapstone, Olivia Festinger, Tamar Laniado, Toby Cohen, and Zachary Cohen.

The creatives of Leopoldstadt

The play boasts adult casting by Amy Ball CDG and children's casting by Verity Naughton, costume designs by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting design by Neil Austin, movement direction by EJ Boyle, set designs by Richard Hudson, and sound plus original music from Adam Cork.

Leopoldstadt plot in a nutshell plus additional info

Set in 1900 in the Jewish Viennese quarter of the same name, Leopoldstadt follows a Jewish family and their turbulent lives in the beginning of the 20th century. The play marks the sixth collaboration between Tom Stoppard and Sonia Friedman Productions and reunites them with the piece's director, Patrick Marber, who most recently directed Pinter 5: The Room/Victoria Station/Family Voices as part of the 2018/19 Pinter at the Pinter season.

Don't miss this thought-provoking piece by Tom Stoppard that is bound to stir a lot of awards buzz at the Oliviers.