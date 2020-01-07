Full cast announced for The Wedding Singer at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre

Full casting for the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre run of The Wedding Singer is here!

Set to star opposite the previously announced world-class dancer Kevin Clifton as Robbie will be his former Rock of Ages co-star Rhiannon Chesterman, (Grease, Mrs Henderson Presents) who will step into the iconic role of Julia made famous by Drew Barrymore.

The lead cast of The Wedding Singer is also set to star Andrew Carthy (Charlie and The Chocolate Factory) as George, Ashley Emerson (The Wedding Singer) as Sammy, Erin Bell (Rock of Ages) as Linda, Jonny Fines (An Officer and a Gentleman) as Glen, Sandra Dickinson (Singin' in the Rain) as Rosie, and Tara Verloop (Club Tropicana) as Holly.

The cast is completed by Aimee Moore, Andy Brady, Ellie Seaton, Jordan Crouch, Lori Haley Fox, Morgan Jackson, Nathan Ryles, Paris Green, Simon Anthony, and Vanessa Grace Lee.

The Wedding Singer musical in a nutshell

The Wedding Singer musical centres on the titular character Robbie, who gets jilted at the altar and worries he'll never love again.

The Tony Award-winning musical is directed and choreographed by Nick Winston and features a book by Chad Beguelin and Tim Herlihy, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, music by Matthew Sklar, design by Francis O'Connor, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, musical supervision by Sarah Travis, sound design by Ben Harrison, orchestrations by George Dyer, and casting by Jim Arnold.

The Wedding Singer ran on Broadway in 2006 before premiering in the UK in 2008 in Manchester and also toured across the nation in 2017. The upcoming run at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre will mark the show's London premiere.

