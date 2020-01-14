Full cast announced for The Glee Club Jan 14, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The full cast has been announced for the new production of Richard Cameron’s The Glee Club, which is coming to London’s The Kiln Theatre for a limited run this summer. Kai Owen will join the previously announced Bill Ward in the show, which will be coming to London for the first time in since 2002 when it premiered at Bush Theatre and later transferred to the West End. Cameron’s show is set to be in high demand so be sure to secure your tickets for The Glee Club whilst good availability lasts.

Kai Owen and casting announced to join Bill Ward in The Glee Club

The Glee Club full casting

Along with the initially cast Bill Ward (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Apollo Theatre) is the newly announced Kai Owen (Torchwood, BBC), Joshua Hayes (Doctor Who, BBC), Robert Jackson (She Ventures and He Wins, Young Vic), Linford Johnson (The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, The Bridge Theatre) and Eamonn Riley (Martha, Josie and the Chinese Elvis, Stephen Joseph Theatre).

What is The Glee Club about?

Flashback to summertime in 1962, The Glee Club tells the story of five Doncaster miners who form The Edlington Miners’ Glee Club. They’re preparing for their local gala, but they aren’t prepared for the music sensation they’re about to become. The heavy drinking men love to reflect on the good old days but don’t realise that they’re about to come to an end as the times are ever-changing.

The Glee Club creative team

The Glee Club is produced by Kiln Theatre and Out of Joint. The production is directed by Out of Joint’s artistic director Kate Wasserberg. There is design by Mark Bailey, musical direction and sound design by Dyfan Jones, lighting design by Katy Morison, with Gavin Joseph as assistant director and Sita Thomas as associate director.

London The Glee Club tickets available now!

London tickets for The Glee Club are now booking for its strictly limited run at the off-West End venue Kiln Theatre this summer. Performances will begin 4 June and will come to an end on 27 June 2020. The Glee Club tickets are likely to sell fast so act quickly and book yours now!