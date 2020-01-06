Full cast announced for Pretty Woman at the Piccadilly Theatre

The West End Pretty Woman cast is the kind you'd like to meet walking down the street!

Full casting for Pretty Woman London musical announced!

Set to join the previously announced Danny Mac and Aimie Atkinson in the Uk premiere of Pretty Woman are Bob Harms (Come From Away, Footloose at the Novello Theatre, Chicago at the Adelphi Theatre) as Happy Man/Mr Thompson; Mark Holden (The Bodyguard at the Dominion Theatre and the UK tours of Fame The Musical and The Jungle Book) as James Morse; EastEnders actor Neil McDermott (Doctor Who) as Philip Stuckey; and Rachael Wooding (We Will Rock You at the Dominion Theatre, Hairspray at the Shaftesbury Theatre, Saturday Night Fever at the Apollo Victoria Theatre) as Kit De Luca.

The Pretty Woman original London cast is completed by Alex Charles, Alex Hammond, Andy Barke, Antony Hewitt, Ben Darcy, Charlotte Elisabeth Yorke, Damon Gould, Daniel De Bourg (Aladdin: The Musical), Hannah Ducharme, Jemma Alexander, Joanna Woodward, Katie Bradley, Katie Monks, Kimberly Blake, Lily Wang, Matt Jones, Nicholas Duncan, Oliver Brenin, Olly Christopher, Paige Fenlon, and Serina Mathew.

About Pretty Woman The West End Musical

The musical adaptation of the iconic Pretty Woman film features an original score by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams (music) and Jim Vallance (lyrics); a book by Garry Marshall alongside the movie's screenwriter K F Lawton, and direction and choreography from two-time Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell, who is perhaps best known as the mastermind behind Legally Blonde and Kinky Boots.

The show also has costume design from Tom Rogers based on the original Broadway designs by Gregg Barnes; hair design from Josh Marquette; lighting design from Kenneth Posner and Philip S Rosenberg; music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations from Will Van Dyke; scenic design from David Rockwell; and sound design from John Shivers.

Pretty Woman The Musical received its world premiere in Chicago at the Oriental Theatre. It later transferred to New York where it opened at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre in a production starring Samantha Barks (Elsa in Frozen on Broadway and in the West End; Les Miserables) and Andy Karl (Groundhogs Day).

Pretty Woman opens in the West End for previews on 13 February 2020 with press night (official opening night) scheduled for 1 March 2020. The musical is booking until 2 January 2021 in an open-ended run.

Pretty Woman is pretty affordable to see in the West End!

Pretty Woman West End tickets are available from just £18 and up! Be sure to book your tickets for Pretty Woman early to secure the best seats at the Piccadilly Theatre at the best prices whilst stocks last!