    Full Cast Announced for Eugenius!

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    KAPOW! The full cast list of Eugenius! has landed with a mighty WALLOP! (Seriously, these heavyweights put Tough Man to shame...) A show where geeks rule and dreams do come true, Eugenius! is a super story of friendship, fame, and finding the hero inside yourself. Book your tickets for Eugenius! today, for a better tomorrow…

    The cast of Eugenius!

    Elliot Evans (Kiln – A New Musical) will be leading the cast as the unlikely hero, Eugene. The superheroes' sidekicks, and two best friends, Janey and Feris, will be played by Jaina Brock-Patel (SIX The Musical) and James Hameed (Be More Chill).

    Completing the cast are Naomi Alade (Beautiful – The Carole King Musical) as Eugenie (Swing), Dominic Andersen (What’s New Pussycat?) as Gerhard/Tough Man/Dad, Joseph Beach (Ortistic Augasm) as Evil Lord Hector, Lara Denning (Matilda) as Lex, Louis Doran (Bugsy Malone) as Eugenie (Swing), Maddison Firth (Heathers The Musical) as Carrie/Super-Hot Lady, Sebastian Harwood (Treason The Musical In Concert) as Eugenie (Swing) and Rhys Taylor (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) as Theo/Space Diva.

    About Eugenius!

    Flying into The Turbine Theatre this Spring, Eugenius! is the reworked version of the iconic cult musical (because is it really a superhero story if there aren’t many reincarnations?) Set to an 80s-themed rock score, Eugenius! follows teenage boy, and certified G.E.E.K, Eugene, as he mixes fantasy and reality to live the ultimate dream. A hilarious love letter to the iconic movies, comic books, and nostalgia of the 80s, this show has more easter eggs than the chocolate-loving bunny.

    The creatives of Eugenius!

    The musical is written by Ben Adams and Chris Wilkins and is directed by Hannah Chissick, with Musical Direction by Nick Pinchbeck. Set and Lighting Design by Andrew Exeter, Sound Design by Alistair Penman with Video by Andy Walton, and Choreography from Aaron Renfree.

    Eugenius! tickets are available now! 

    A fast-paced, high-energy 80s-inspired British musical with a superhero-sized heart and an uplifting score. Book your tickets now.

    By Sian McBride

