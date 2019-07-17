Full cast and creatives announced for The Man in the White Suit Jul 17, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Jul 19, 2019) The Man in the White Suit has found its full cast and team of creatives for the upcoming premiere in Bath and subsequent West End transfer. The highly-anticipated production will open at Wyndham's Theatre in London on 26 September 2019 following a brief run at the Theatre Royal Bath on 5 September. Tickets for the West End production of The Man in the White Suit are on sale now.

Who is starring in The Man in the White Suit?

Set to join headliners Stephen Mangan and Kara Tointon (as Sidney Stratton and Daphne Birnley respectively) and the recently announced Sue Johnston (as Mrs Watson) are Richard Cordery in the role of Alan Birnley and Richard Durden in the role of Sir John Kierlaw. The cast is completed by Ben Deery, Delroy Atkinson, Elliott Rennie, Eugene McCoy, Katherine Toy, Katie Bernstein, Matthew Durkan, Oliver Kaderbhai, and Rina Fatania.

The Man in the White Suit creative team

The play is directed by Sean Foley. He reunites with past collaborator Michael Taylor (The Ladykillers) who will provide the designs. The Man in the White Suit also features music by Noah and the Whale's Charlie Fink, lighting design by Mark Henderson, fight direction by Mark Henderson, choreography by Lizzi Gee, sound by Ben and Max Ringham, and song arrangements by Phil Bateman.

About The Man in the White Suit stage play

The Man in the White Suit is based on Roger MacDougall's play, The Flower Within the Bud, which was adapted for the big screen in 1951 by MacDougall, Alexander Mackendrick, and John Dighton and starred Cecil Parker, Joan Greenwood, and Alex Guinness. The show follows Sidney Stratton's escapades after he invents a fabric that cannot be soiled or made dirty. He is soon faced with backlash as trade unions and manufacturers working in the textile industry fear for their jobs and form an angry mob.

