First Look: The Upstart Crow play photos of cast in rehearsals released Jan 30, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Oct 10, 2023) New West End comedy The Upstart Crow based on the popular television sitcom of the same name is set to open at London's Gielgud Theatre next week. David Mitchell, Gemma Whelan, and the rest of the cast of The Upstart Crow stage production are now in rehearsals ahead of the show's opening. Check out all nine rehearsal shots in our gallery below.

The Upstart Crow rehearsal photos shot by © Helen Maybanks



Images released of The Upstart Crow cast now in rehearsals!

Rehearsal shots have been released for the hotly anticipated premiere of Ben Elton's The Upstart Crow. The comedy is based on the hit sitcom about William Shakespeare and will play a strictly limited 11-week season at the Gielgud Theatre in London from 7 February to 25 April 2020 in a production directed by Olivier Award winner Sean Foley (The Ladykillers).

The full Upstart Crow creative team is expected to be announced in due time.

The Upstart Crow London cast and premise

David Mitchell reprises his role as William Shakespeare from the television series, marking his feature stage debut. He is joined by his Upstart Crow co-star Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones) as Kate alongside Danielle Phillips as Judith, Helen Monks as Susanna, Jason Callender as Arragon, Mark Heap as Dr John Hall, Rachel Summers as Desiree, Rob Rouse as Bottom, and Steve Speirs as Burbage.

The show's writer Ben Elton commented: "Besides Will and Kate many of the other characters from the TV sitcom feature in this new play and I'm delighted that they will all be played by the original actors."

The moniker 'Upstart Crow' was widely used back in the day to defame the English playwright, whom many scholars in his day criticised Shakespeare for his upward social mobility. An 'upstart' is someone who rises up on the social ladder whilst 'to crow' means to brag or boast.

The Upstart Crow Gielgud Theatre tickets available from £24 and up!

Don't miss the continuation of The Upstart Crow as it comes to the London theatre stage in the form a brand-new play penned by Ben Elton! Book your tickets for The Upstart Crow today to secure the best seats at the Gielgud Theatre at the best prices whilst stocks last!