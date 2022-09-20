Menu
    First Look: Rambert release striking new production images for Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    Ramberts’ brand-new thrilling production Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby is set to make its explosive debut on the West End at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre. Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby is a breathtaking dance/theatre performance that has been masterfully written and adapted for the stage by Peaky Blinders’ creator Steven Knight, and is choreographed and directed by Ramberts’ Artists Director Benoit Swan Pouffer. Rambert has recently released an exclusive first peek into rehearsals for the production, which show the electric performers practicing to continue the order of the Peaky Blinders.

    The cast of Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby

    The starring role of Thomas Shelby is alternated between Guillaume Quéau and Prince Lyons, whilst the role of Grace is shared by Naya Lovell and Seren Williams. The production also features the Rambert dance company showcasing its stunning dance abilities. Writer and poet Benjamin Zephaniah will return from his role as street preacher Jeremiah Jesus in the hit TV series, to provide pre-recorded narration for the play.

    The creative team behind Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby

    Authors Simon Sinek and Robin Saunders will act as Executive Producers of the show. The production will also feature a live band performing a score written by Roman GianArthur and led by Musical Director Yaron Engler, as well as a new track by Laura Mvula. GianArthur has also worked with music consultant D.J. Walde to create the soundtrack for the production, which will also feature iconic songs from the television series. 

    The story of Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby

    Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby tells the tale of politician/mob boss Thomas Shelby, through an immersive dance/theatre experience. The production begins in a world consumed by World War 1, where characters Tommy Shelby and Grace Burgess are caught in a twisted love affair. Whilst Tommy focuses intently on building his empire, Grace operates as an undercover agent for Special Branch in an attempt to get to the heart of Tommy’s gang. As the epic narrative progresses, hearts are torn apart, betrayal is imminent, and beneath the war-torn chaos, a family navigates decisions that will determine the course of their fate forever. 

    Tickets for Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby available now!

    This dance/theatre production is not one to miss. Whether you are a fan of the TV show or are completely new to the story, book your tickets for the epic Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby now!

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

