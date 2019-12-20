First Look: Rags musical in rehearsals at the Park Theatre Dec 20, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Rehearsal shots for Rags The Musical have been released just two weeks after the full cast was announced. The show opens on 9 January 2020 at London's Park Theatre and is booking until 8 February 2020. Press night is slated for 14 January 2020.

Rags The Musical now in rehearsals ahead of Park Theatre opening!

Rags is a heart-wrenching and thought-provoking musical centring on a Russian immigrant named Rebecca and her son David, who together journey to America to reunite with their father. Rebecca is in for a rude awakening however when Nathan appears to have acclimated to American society with the greatest of ease. Soon she must decide whether she will remain true to her Jewish heritage or adopt a new cultural identity as an American instead. What will she decide?

Rags features a book from Joseph Stein, a revised book by David Thompson, lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and music by Charles Strouse. The musical stars Carloyn Maitland as Rebecca, Dave Willietts as Avram, and Sam Attwater as Bronfman.

The Park Theatre production of Rags is directed by Bronagh Lagan and produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment and Hope Mill Theatre, in association with Knockhardy Productions, Edward Prophet, People Entertainment Group and Park Theatre and is presented by arrangement with MTI Europe.

Rags Park Theatre tickets on sale from £23!

Don't miss the highly-anticipated London premiere of Rags The Musical, which transfers all the way from Manchester to hit the Park Theatre stage. With the show featuring music by the songwriters of Wicked and Annie, you can bet tickets for Rags at the Park Theatre will be in high demand after the holidays come to a close.

Be ahead of the game and book your Rags musical tickets today to secure the best seats at the Park Theatre in London at the best prices whilst stocks last!