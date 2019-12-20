Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    First Look: Rags musical in rehearsals at the Park Theatre

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Rehearsal shots for Rags The Musical have been released just two weeks after the full cast was announced. The show opens on 9 January 2020 at London's Park Theatre and is booking until 8 February 2020. Press night is slated for 14 January 2020.

    Rags The Musical now in rehearsals ahead of Park Theatre opening!

    Rags is a heart-wrenching and thought-provoking musical centring on a Russian immigrant named Rebecca and her son David, who together journey to America to reunite with their father. Rebecca is in for a rude awakening however when Nathan appears to have acclimated to American society with the greatest of ease. Soon she must decide whether she will remain true to her Jewish heritage or adopt a new cultural identity as an American instead. What will she decide?

    Rags features a book from Joseph Stein, a revised book by David Thompson, lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and music by Charles Strouse. The musical stars Carloyn Maitland as Rebecca, Dave Willietts as Avram, and Sam Attwater as Bronfman.

    The Park Theatre production of Rags is directed by Bronagh Lagan and produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment and Hope Mill Theatre, in association with Knockhardy Productions, Edward Prophet, People Entertainment Group and Park Theatre and is presented by arrangement with MTI Europe.

    Rags Park Theatre tickets on sale from £23!

    Don't miss the highly-anticipated London premiere of Rags The Musical, which transfers all the way from Manchester to hit the Park Theatre stage. With the show featuring music by the songwriters of Wicked and Annie, you can bet tickets for Rags at the Park Theatre will be in high demand after the holidays come to a close.

    Be ahead of the game and book your Rags musical tickets today to secure the best seats at the Park Theatre in London at the best prices whilst stocks last!

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

    Related news

    Three musicians in 1970s outfits gather around a microphone in a recording studio.

    The Best of Both Worlds: Why Plays with Music Are Having a Moment

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon |

    Theatre has always thrived on variety. Straight plays bring us the thrill of great writing and performance; musicals ... Read more

    Ncuti Gatwa in Born With Teeth

    First look: Ncuti Gatwa and Edward Bluemel star in Born With Teeth

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Previews are underway for Liz Duffy Adams’ Born With Teeth at Wyndham’s Theatre, and with today’s r... Read more

    Andrew Lincoln, Joe Alwyn and Alicia Vikander. Photo by Johan Persson

    Making waves: First look at The Lady from the Sea rehearsals

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Sea Alicia Vikander and Andrew Lincoln dive into Simon Stone’s bold new take on Henrik Ibsen, as first rehearsa... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies