First Look: Leopoldstadt at Wyndham's Theatre Jan 15, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels New West End play Leopoldstadt, which is written by Tom Stoppard and centres on a Jewish family living in Vienna at the height of the Austrian-Habsburg Empire, is set to receive its highly-anticipated world premiere at Wyndham's Theatre in London in just 10 days. The cast of Leopoldstadt are now in rehearsals. Check out all 35 rehearsal images shot by Marc Brenner in our gallery below.

Leopoldstadt now in rehearsals ahead of UK premiere at Wyndham's Theatre

Tom Stoppard's new piece Leopoldstadt is just days away from its big West End premiere with the cast of the show now currently in rehearsals. Set in the year 1900, the play follows a family that lives in the Viennese Jewish quarter of Leopoldstadt whilst exploring the tempestuous first half of the 20th century.

Leopoldstadt London cast and creative team

The 41-strong cast of Leopoldstadt stars adult actors Aaron Neil, Adrian Scarborough, Alexander Newland, Alexis Zegerman, Avye Leventis, Caroline Gruber, Clara Francis, Dorothea Myer-Bennett, Ed Stoppard, Eleanor Wyld, Faye Castelow, Felicity Davidson, Griffin Stevens, Ilan Galkoff, Jake Neads, Jenna Augen, Joe Coen, Luke Thallon, Mark Edel-Hunt, Natalie Law, Noof McEwan, Rhys Bailey, Sadie Shimmi, Sam Hoare, Sebastian Armesto, and Yasmin Paige, as well as child stars Beatrice Rapstone, Chloe Raphael, Daniel Lawson, Jack Meredith, Jarlan Bogolubov, Joshua Schneider, Libby Lewis, Louis Levy, Maya Larholm, Montague Rapstone, Olivia Festinger, Ramsay Robertson, Tamar Laniado, Toby Cohen, and Zachary Cohen.

Leopoldstaft is directed by Patrick Marber and features casting by Amy Ball, children's casting by Verity Naughton, costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting design by Neil Austin, movement by EJ Boyle, set design by Richard Hudson, and sound and original music by Adam Cork.

The piece marks the sixth collaboration between Sonia Friedman Productions and Tom Stoppard and also reunites the trio of Friedman, Stoppard and Marber, who last collaborated on 2017's Travesties.

Leopoldstadt is booking at Wyndham's Theatre from £24 and up!

Leopoldstadt opens for previews on 25 January with an official opening night gala on 12 February. The play is booking at Wyndham's Theatre in London's West End until 13 June 2020. Be sure to secure your Leopoldstadt tickets today to guarantee the best seats and prices whilst availability lasts!



