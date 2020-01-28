First Look: Back to the Future musical now in rehearsals Jan 28, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Oct 9, 2023) Great Scott! The upcoming musical production of the iconic film Back to the Future is now in rehearsals ahead of its big world premiere at the Manchester Opera House next month! Get a backstage glimpse at the cast of this brand-new show in our gallery below.

Rehearsal images of the Back to the Future cast shot by © Sean Ebsworth Barnes.



A sneak peek into rehearsals for Back to the Future The Musical

The first photos of the Back to the Future cast have been released as the show gears up for its forthcoming UK premiere in Manchester on 20 February. The musical is expected to transfer to the West End in the not-too-distant future: exact destination unknown.

The Off-West End production stars Aidan Cutler as Biff Tannen, Cedric Neal as Goldie Wilson, Courtney-Mae Briggs as Jennifer Parker, Emma Lloyd as Linda McFly, Hugh Coles as George McFly, Olly Dobson as Marty McFly, Roger Bart as Doctor Emmett Brown, Rosanna Hyland as Lorraine Baines, and Will Haswell as Dave McFly.

The cast is completed by Alessia McDermott, Amy Barker, Bethany Rose Lythgoe, Cameron McAllister, Jake Small, Jamal Crawford, Jemma Revell, Justin Thomas, Katharine Pearson, Laura Mullowney, Mark Oxtoby, Mitchell Zhangazha, Nathanael Landskroner, Oliver Ormson, Owen Chaponda, and Rhianne Alleyne.

What is the Back to the Future musical about?

The stage musical based on the original 1985 sci-fi film of the same name, which starred Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, centres on teenage rock 'n' roller Marty McFly, who is mistakenly transported back in time to the year 1955 in a special DeLorean invented by Doc Brown. Before Marty can return to his own time period, he has to make sure his high-schooler parents fall in love or he may end up ceasing to exist.

Back to the Future The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando and features a book by Bob Gale, new lyrics and music by Grammy and Emmy Award-winning composer Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award winner Glen Ballard, plus additional songs from the film, including "Johnny B Goode" and "The Power of Love."

The musical production also boasts costume and set design from Tim Hatley, sound design from Gareth Owen, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone and Tim Lutkin, video design by Finn Ross, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, choreography by Chris Bailey, illusion effects by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by Bryan Crook and Ethan Popp, dance arrangements by David Chase, and casting direction by David Grindrod Associates.

Tickets for Back to the Future coming soon to a West End theatre near you?

Back to the Future is moving forward with its world premiere in Manchester. A West End home has yet to be announced for the show but news of the London transfer is expected in the coming months. Keep an eye on our news pages for all the latest details regarding Back to the Future as well as other West End shows.