    First Look: A Kind of People at the Royal Court

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    The first production shots have been released for Gurpreet Kaur Bhatti's A Kind of Peoplewhich opened at the Royal Court Theatre in London last week on 5 December 2019.

    Production photos for the world premiere of Gurpreet Kaur Bhatti's A Kind of People have been unveiled. The play stars Amy Morgan (To Kill a Mockingbird) in the role of Victoria, Asif Khan in the role of MO, Claire-Louise Cordwell in the role of Nicky, Manjinder Virk in the role of Anjum, Petra Letang in the role of Karen, Richie Campbell in the role of Gary, and Thomas Coombes (A Midsummer Night's Dream) in the role of Mark.

    The premiere production of A Kind of People is directed by Michael Buffong and features lighting design by Aideen Malone, fight direction by Kevin McCurdy, sound design by Emma Laxton, and design by Anna Fleischle.

    The play follows a group of friends at a wild Friday night party out in the middle of nowhere. Couple Nicky and Gary are in a long-term relationship and Gary is up for a huge life-changing promotion. Anjum and Mo, on the other hand, are willing to do whatever it takes to be successful while Gary's sister Karen would rather just live every moment as if it were her last. Meanwhile, Mark is just 'there' while Victoria is a free spirit hoping to dance the night away.

    A Kind of People Royal Court Theatre tickets available from £17!

    Don't miss the spectacular new play by Gurpreet Kaur Bhatti. A Kind of People is now booking until 18 January 2020 at the Royal Court's Jerwood Theatre Downstairs. Be sure to secure your tickets early for the best seats at the best prices.

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

