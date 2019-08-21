Opening of BIG The Musical delayed Aug 21, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Mar 9, 2020) The producers of BIG The Musical had hoped they would be able to load their equipment into the London's Dominion Theatre early despite the ongoing refurbishment work occurring at the theatre. Unfortunately, this has not been possible, so they have had to make the difficult decision to cancel the first few previews. The highly-anticipated musical will now begin its West End run on 10 September for previews. Two new matinee performances for the show have been added to the October performance schedule in order to make up for the cancellations.

It's been a long time coming for BIG The Musical in the West End. The acclaimed show received its UK premiere back in 2016 at the Theatre Royal Plymouth and later transferred to Dublin that same year. The London production was originally meant to follow shortly after the run in Ireland but was unexpectedly placed in production limbo for two years. Ever since the long-awaited West End transfer was announced earlier this year, the show has been receiving a lot of buzz from London theatre fans. Unfortunately, they will have to wait just a few more days!

Originally meant to open on 6 September 2019, the West End production of BIG The Musical has been forced to cancel the opening preview night performance (7.30pm) along with the matinee (2.30pm) and evening (7.30pm) performances on 7 September and the evening performance on 9 September (7.30pm). The show, which stars The Wanted's Jay McGuiness, will now open on 10 September and will undoubtedly be worth the wait, considering how long fans have already had to wait in hot anticipation.

Ticketholders for the first four performances of BIG are advised to contact their point of sale for an exchange or refund.



Encore Theatre Productions Limited and Nederlander Dominion released the following statement regarding the delay:

2 new performances added to BIG The Musical in London

The producers of BIG The Musical at the West End's Dominion Theatre have gleefully announced two additional matinee performances to be added to the show's October performance schedule. The matinees will be held on Tuesday, 22 October and Tuesday, 29 October at 2.30pm. Tickets for the new BIG musical performances are on sale now.

BIG The Musical London theatre tickets on special offer — save up to £53!

This feel-good musical based on the Tom Hanks film of the same name is coming to the West End no matter what, and no refurbishment delay is going to stop it! Don't miss the touching story of Josh Baskin, who makes a wish on a Zoltar fortune-telling machine to become a full-grown adult! Now in full-blown musical form, BIG is guaranteed to warm your heart and soul as it brilliantly teaches you to be careful what you wish you for!

