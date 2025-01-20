Fiddler on the Roof returns to London Jan 20, 2025 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride It's music to our ears! Following a critically acclaimed run at the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, Fiddler on the Roof will be transferring to the Barbican this summer. Directed by Jordan Fein (the Tony and Olivier Award-winning director behind the celebrated 2023 revival of Oklahoma!), and featuring choreography by Julia Cheng and design by Tom Scutt, the production was nominated for five WhatsOnStage Awards last year, and received more 5-star reviews than a richman has gold coins. In one such review, The Telegraph hailed the revival a “spine-tingling production,” claiming that it was “a masterclass in balancing innovation with tradition.” The Evening Standard agreed, declaring it “hugely moving.”

What is Fiddler on the Roof about?

Tevye, a dairy farmer, is an old-fashioned man who finds solace in tradition. Like many fathers in the close-knit community of Anatevka, he has raised his descendants to follow the Jewish customs of his long-gone ancestors. The time has now arrived for him to find husbands worthy of marrying his precious daughters. As tradition has it, he must find the perfect suitable match. But in 1905 Tsarist Russia, this is easier said than done as the country wobbles on thin ice, just one bad incident away from a violent uproar, a new era in which young people listen to their hearts and not their elders…

Fiddler on the Roof has enchanted theatregoers from all around the world since it first premiered on Broadway in 1964. After garnering a whopping nine Tony Awards, it was adapted into a blockbuster film that won an Oscar, and features some of musical theatre’s most memorable songs, including ‘If I Were A Rich Man,’ ‘Matchmaker’ and ‘Sunrise, Sunset.

When can I book Fiddler on the Roof tickets?

The production will run at the Barbican from 24 July - 6 December 2025. Be the first to secure your tickets with our 24 pre-sale this Thursday, 23 January.