Everything You Need to Know About Kenrex: True Story, Cast, Reviews & Performances Sep 12, 2025 | By Posted on| By Hay Brunsdon What Is the Kenrex Play About? Kenrex is the gripping one-man play inspired by the true story of Ken Rex McElroy, a notorious bully and criminal whose reign of terror in Skidmore, Missouri, ended in a shocking act of vigilante justice in 1981. Written by Jack Holden and Ed Stambollouian, the play transforms this true-crime tale into a theatrical experience that blends Western grit with the rhythm of a podcast and the energy of live music. Who Is Ken Rex McElroy? The True Story Behind Kenrex? McElroy was infamous for intimidation, theft, and violence in his small town. Despite dozens of arrests, he avoided conviction through manipulation and fear. His mysterious death, witnessed by the community yet never solved, has become one of America’s most infamous unsolved crimes. Kenrex doesn’t just recount the story—it interrogates themes of justice, fear, and community silence.

Jack Holden’s One-Man Performance in Kenrex

Actor and co-writer Jack Holden takes on every role, shifting seamlessly between characters to recreate the tense atmosphere of a town under siege. Critics have praised his stamina and precision, noting how the solo performance heightens the claustrophobia and urgency of the story. We watched it earlier this year at the Southwark Playhouse and were completely blown away!

Creative Team & Production Style: Music, Sound, Lighting, Direction

Director Ed Stambollouian crafts a taut, cinematic staging, while composer John Patrick Elliott’s Americana-inspired score and dynamic sound design bring the Midwest to life. Minimal staging and bold lighting immerse audiences in a world where danger lurks behind every pause.

Critics’ Praise: Kenrex Reviews and Audience Reactions

The Guardian called the play “stranger than fiction” and compared its pull to a binge-worthy true-crime podcast. Theatre Weekly highlighted the originality of combining dark humour, music, and documentary detail, while audiences have described it as both chilling and unmissable.

Performance Timeline: Where Is Kenrex Playing?

Kenrex premiered at Sheffield Theatres in autumn 2024 before transferring to Southwark Playhouse in early 2025. Its next stop is a limited engagement at The Other Palace in London, running through winter 2025. Starting 3 Dec 2025 and continuing until 1 Feb 2026.

Why This Play Stands Out in Modern Theatre

Few shows blend genres as boldly as Kenrex. By merging true crime with the intimacy of solo performance and the sweep of Americana music, we think it redefines what a stage thriller can be.

