Eugenius! musical ready to relaunch for a highly anticipated London comeback Apr 26, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The geeky musical about a nerdy teenage boy originally opened in London back in January for a limited engagement. Having been well-received by critics and theatregoers alike, and after many sold-out performances, Eugenius! is back for an encore at The Other Palace later this year.

This coming-of-age musical was written by Chris Wilkins and Ben Adams and produced by Kevin Wood and Warwick Davis. It follows a teenage brainiac who is obsessed with all things sci-fi and endeavours to create a comic book movie of his own.

Eugenius! takes inspiration from 80s-style sounds and gives them a brainy, sci-fi twist. Some notable nerdy numbers include "Comic Book Kind of Love", "Go Eugenius!", "Hollywood" and "Don't Shoot For the Stars", all of which are played by a critically acclaimed live band led by musical director Darren Lord.

The new run is directed by Ian Talbot and features sound design from Gareth Owen, choreography from Aaron Renfree and lighting from Andrew Ellis.

Casting has yet to be announced.

Eugenius! is ready for blast-off and will be launching on 5 September 2018 for another short run until 7 October 2018. Everyone has a geeky side. What's yours? Be sure to catch this engaging production during its limited one-month engagement!

Purchase your Eugenius! tickets here.