Elton John reveals his favourite song, and it’s not Tiny Dancer, Candle in the Wind or Rocket Man Oct 15, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride The Oscar winning icon revealed the song he is most proud of. And it wasn’t “Tiny Dancer”, “Candle in the Wind” or even “Rocket Man”. Dominating the charts since 1968, Elton John’s discography contains eight number one albums and ten UK number one singles, including wedding favourites “Your Song” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight”. So, when he’s asked which of his songs he’s most proud of, he has a lot to choose from! Many of the musician's songs from his six-decade long career appeared in the 2019 hit musical biopic ‘Rocketman.’ But it’s a stage musical that contains his favourite.

It appears in the first act of his brand-new musical, The Devil Wears Prada. The title track “sounds like an ABBA song. It’s one of my [Elton John’s] favourite songs I’ve ever done.” The musical, based on the cult 2006 film starring Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep, has been 10 years in the making. Working alongside musical theatre royalty, Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde). Elton John has penned 22 new songs for the musical. And he is ‘elated’ with the results. ‘I’ve had an eye infection for the last three months, so I wasn’t able to see the show when it had its previews in Plymouth. But listening to these wonderful artists tonight (Georgie Buckland, Amy Di Bartolomeo and Olivier winner Matt Henry) I can’t wait to watch it. It’s going to be really special’

As Elton mentioned, the musical hasn’t even opened in the West End yet, but that hasn’t stopped the songwriter from looking towards the future. ‘My dream is that this [The Devil Wears Prada] transfers to Broadway, and that Vanessa Williams [who plays Miranda Priestly] wins a Tony.’

This isn’t his first musical rodeo, the “Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy” singer is responsible for some of the best musical theatre scores in history. The Lion King, which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, owes a lot of its roarsome success to the spectacled superstar. As does the Olivier and Tony winning Billy Elliot and Aida.

So, if you didn’t get a chance to see Elton at Glastonbury or on one of his many tours, fear not. You can hear his best songs at the Dominion Theatre from 24 October 2024. Book official tickets to The Devil Wears Prada now. That is all.