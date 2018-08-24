Duncan James to replace Martin Kemp as Billy Flynn in Chicago Aug 24, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Duncan James will join the West End cast of Chicago at the Phoenix Theatre starting 10 September. He will be joining pop star Alexandra Burke as Roxie Hart, Josefina Gabrielle as Velma Kelly, Mazz Murray as Mama Morton and Paul Rider as Amos Hart. Chicago is scheduled to play in the West End through 5 January 2019.

Duncan James is most well known as one-fourth of the boyband Blue. Blue has 40 number one singles worldwide and 3 number one UK albums with over 16 million records sold. James is currently playing the role of Ryan in soap opera Hollyoaks for which he was nominated for Most Popular Newcomer for the 2016 NTA’s. He is currently nominated for Best Newcomer for the 2017 Soap Awards.

Chicago, winner of six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards and a Grammy is playing at Phoenix Theatre and currently booking through 5 January 2019.

Book your Chicago tickets here.