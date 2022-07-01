Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol is coming to London! Jul 1, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali An all-new musical is coming to London this holiday season. Dolly Parton has reimagined the classic Christmas tale and set to new music from no other than Dolly herself. This Christmas at London’s Queen Elizabeth Hall, Dolly Parton’s new musical will run for one month only! You won’t want to miss this extremely limited run this December. Book your Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol tickets now, exclusively with us, London Theatre Direct, before the general on sale on Monday 4 July.

Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol UK premiere

Set in the Great Smoky Mountains in the heart of east Tennessee, life is hard at the best of times, and the 1930s are anything but the best of times! This fantastic new musical is a rewrite of the A Christmas Carol. Dickens’ classic characters come together with Dolly Parton’s masterful song writing and storytelling in a production that is sure to warm your hearts!

What is Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol about?

Ebenezer Scrooge is the owner of a mining company town and is so blinded by money and callous greed that he can’t even recognise the beauty and gifts of the holiday season. A snowstorm looms and Christmas Eve is fast approaching when Scrooge is visited, first by his late business partner, then by three ghosts who strive to make him Scrooge see his life in a different way. The spirits attempt to thaw his heart in a bid for him to accept that love is the most valuable thing of all.

Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol creatives

Based on Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol was adapted for the stage by David H. Bell, Paul T. Couch and Curt Wollans. The new musical has music and lyrics by multi-award-winning, international star Dolly Parton. This is the second musical that features incredible music by Dolly, the other being 9 to 5 The Musical! The musical has a book by David H. Bell. The Boston premiere was directed by Curt Wollans.

Further casting and creatives for the Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol UK premiere will be announced in due course.

Be the first to book tickets for Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol!

Dolly Parton’s new musical is coming to London’s Southbank Centre for a Strictly Limited Run this holiday season. Secure your tickets whilst the best availability lasts!