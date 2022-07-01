Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol is coming to London!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    An all-new musical is coming to London this holiday season. Dolly Parton has reimagined the classic Christmas tale and set to new music from no other than Dolly herself. This Christmas at London’s Queen Elizabeth Hall, Dolly Parton’s new musical will run for one month only! You won’t want to miss this extremely limited run this December. Book your Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol tickets now, exclusively with us, London Theatre Direct, before the general on sale on Monday 4 July.

    Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol is coming to London!

    Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol UK premiere

    Set in the Great Smoky Mountains in the heart of east Tennessee, life is hard at the best of times, and the 1930s are anything but the best of times! This fantastic new musical is a rewrite of the A Christmas Carol. Dickens’ classic characters come together with Dolly Parton’s masterful song writing and storytelling in a production that is sure to warm your hearts!

    What is Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol about?

    Ebenezer Scrooge is the owner of a mining company town and is so blinded by money and callous greed that he can’t even recognise the beauty and gifts of the holiday season. A snowstorm looms and Christmas Eve is fast approaching when Scrooge is visited, first by his late business partner, then by three ghosts who strive to make him Scrooge see his life in a different way. The spirits attempt to thaw his heart in a bid for him to accept that love is the most valuable thing of all.

    Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol creatives

    Based on Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol was adapted for the stage by David H. Bell, Paul T. Couch and Curt Wollans. The new musical has music and lyrics by multi-award-winning, international star Dolly Parton. This is the second musical that features incredible music by Dolly, the other being 9 to 5 The Musical! The musical has a book by David H. Bell. The Boston premiere was directed by Curt Wollans.

    Further casting and creatives for the Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol UK premiere will be announced in due course.

    Be the first to book tickets for Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol!

    Dolly Parton’s new musical is coming to London’s Southbank Centre for a Strictly Limited Run this holiday season. Secure your tickets whilst the best availability lasts!

    By Jade Ali

    A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y

    Related news

    Come From Away, A Remarkable True Story, Phoenix Theatre

    Come From Away London announces closing date!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Today’s news is bittersweet! On this Canada Day, our favourite islanders, Come From Away, have announced, that ... Read more

    Elsa silhouette. Disney

    Top 5 Frozen the Musical songs #StageySoundtrackSunday

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Disney’s Frozen the Musical opened at the West End’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane in September 2021 (with pre... Read more

    Elsa silhouette. Disney

    Frozen announces new West End cast

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Disney’s Frozen the musical will soon be heading into the second year of its hugely successful run at the West ... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies