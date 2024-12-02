The Devil Wears Prada Musical Review: A Model Example of Reinvention Done Right

The little black dress, created by CoCo Channel in 1926, has been a wardrobe must-have for almost 100 years. The simple staple has undergone countless transformations, alterations and adaptations to fit in with the modern woman’s wants and needs. An ever evolving art form, fashion takes inspiration from the past to propel itself forward, enthralling and exciting its audience in the process. The Devil Wears Prada Musical is a model example of reinvention done right.

Since its announcement in A/W 2023, The Devil Wears Prada Musical has been hotly tipped to be this season's must-see show, with tickets to the production flying off the (virtual shelves) faster than 2010’s Mulberry Alexa. And, much like the leather satchel, we can’t see this expertly crafted musical going out of fashion any time soon. It has the makings of a classic.

Starring Grammy nominee Vanessa Williams, alongside Olivier winner Matt Henry and Six royalty’s, Amy Di Bartolomeo.The fashion-forward musical has more stars than London Fashion Weeks FROW. And they shine more brightly than a Karen Millen Stretch Sequin Maxi Dress.

Vanessa Williams' grand entrance (elegantly rising from the depths of the Dominion Theatre to command centre stage) earned the longest, and loudest, round of applause I have ever experienced at the theatre. And it was well-earned. Since her first highly-anticipated appearance on stage, appearing fully formed and exactly where she needs to be, to her last, she demands attention. She doesn’t need a designer wardrobe and sequined ball gown to achieve this (though of course, she is decked in the most beautifully couture costumes designed by her friend and celebrity stylist, Pamella Roland), but she does so with a quiet authority.