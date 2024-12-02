The Devil Wears Prada Musical Review: A Model Example of Reinvention Done Right
Posted on
| By Sian McBride
The little black dress, created by CoCo Channel in 1926, has been a wardrobe must-have for almost 100 years. The simple staple has undergone countless transformations, alterations and adaptations to fit in with the modern woman’s wants and needs. An ever evolving art form, fashion takes inspiration from the past to propel itself forward, enthralling and exciting its audience in the process. The Devil Wears Prada Musical is a model example of reinvention done right.
Since its announcement in A/W 2023, The Devil Wears Prada Musical has been hotly tipped to be this season's must-see show, with tickets to the production flying off the (virtual shelves) faster than 2010’s Mulberry Alexa. And, much like the leather satchel, we can’t see this expertly crafted musical going out of fashion any time soon. It has the makings of a classic.
Starring Grammy nominee Vanessa Williams, alongside Olivier winner Matt Henry and Six royalty’s, Amy Di Bartolomeo.The fashion-forward musical has more stars than London Fashion Weeks FROW. And they shine more brightly than a Karen Millen Stretch Sequin Maxi Dress.
Vanessa Williams' grand entrance (elegantly rising from the depths of the Dominion Theatre to command centre stage) earned the longest, and loudest, round of applause I have ever experienced at the theatre. And it was well-earned. Since her first highly-anticipated appearance on stage, appearing fully formed and exactly where she needs to be, to her last, she demands attention. She doesn’t need a designer wardrobe and sequined ball gown to achieve this (though of course, she is decked in the most beautifully couture costumes designed by her friend and celebrity stylist, Pamella Roland), but she does so with a quiet authority.
The Desperate Housewives and Ugly Betty icon plays one of the 00’s most quotable villains, Chief Editor of Runway Magazine, Miranda Priestly. The frosty fashionista, played by Meryl Streep in the 2006 film, has been given a makeover in the musical adaptation. Fans will be pleased to know that the iconic lines ‘That is all’ ‘cruellan’ and ‘did she die?!’ are all featured in the show, but are not delivered in the same way. This is Williams' (quite inspired) take on the character - not a tribute act.
Speaking of tributes, Elton John revealed that he took inspiration from ABBA for the musical's title song, The Devil Wears Prada. But this musical, much like Williams, is his own. No stranger to the stage, John’s brand-new score showcases his wide-ranging talent. Alongside the fast-paced poppy hits that help establish the Runway workers chaotic and hurried workload, is a hauntingly beautiful ballad for Henry’s Nigel.
If you are familiar with the film, or the 2003 book it was based on, then you will know the story. But for those of you who were too busy attending an ugly skirt convention to pay attention the first time around, let us fill you in. The musical follows recent graduate Andy (Georgie Buckland) as she navigates her new job under the demanding Miranda Priestly. As Andy, an aspiring journalist, sacrifices her personal life for success, she questions if it’s worth it. The musical isn’t a shot for shot live action remake of the early noughties movie, it is much, much better.
The show is already pretty much sold-out in December, and it’s easy to see why. We suggest you get your tickets for the musical before they make like Miranda’s patience for incompetence, and go. That is all.