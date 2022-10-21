Courtney Bowman and Andy Barke to join the cast of Pretty Woman Oct 21, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Since its triumphant debut on the West End, Pretty Woman has proved to be an endearing and heart-pounding musical. It follows a tale as old as time, exploring the nature of two people who long to be close, but are separated by the barriers of status and circumstance. It has recently been announced that star of the West End Courtney Bowman will play the role of Kit De Luca, whilst current cast member Andy Barke will take on the role of Happy Man/Mr Thompson from 15 November. They will join Aimie Atkinson and Danny Mac, who extend their stay. Tickets for this modern classic are available to purchase now for viewings at the Savoy Theatre!

The cast of Pretty Woman

Courtney Bowman is set to star as Kit De Luca, her theatre credits include playing the role of Elle in Legally Blonde, for which she was nominated for a Black British Theatre Award and Anne Boleyn in SIX. Andy Barke joins Bowman as Happy Man/Mr Thompson, Barke has played his part in the West End company of Pretty Woman since the show opened in 2020. Barke’s other theatre credits include Annie and Nativity! The Musical. They join Aimie Atkinson as Vivian Ward and Danny Mac as Edward Lewis.

Also joining the company is Daniel Clift, with the cast completed by John Addison, Jemma Alexander, Becky Anderson, Matt Bateman, Patrick Barrett, Robertina Bonano, Oliver Brenin, Alex Charles, Ben Darcy, Hannah Ducharme, Elishia Edwards, Tom Andrew Hargreaves, Antony Hewitt, Helen Hill, Mark Holden, Elly Jay, Matt Jones, Kurt Kansley, Georgia Kleopa, Annabelle Laing, Will Luckett, Curtis Patrick, Hassun Sharif, Cilla Silvia and Charlotte Elisabeth Yorke.

The story of Pretty Woman

In this unforeseen and unlikely love story, the lives of Vivian and Edward are worlds apart. Floating through life as a bustling, wealthy business man with his eyes on nothing but the prize, Edward stumbles across Vivian one day, as she is working the streets of Sunset Boulevard.

Edward offers Vivian a deal - to accompany him to various business events and social functions, it’s all strictly buisness, until a fierce connection begins to ignite between the pair. As they navigate the confusing expectations of their sutiation, Edward concludes that he cannot live without Vivian, but can he give her the fairytale love of her dreams?

The music of Pretty Woman

The blazing score of Pretty Woman is composed by legendary Grammy award-winner Bryan Adams along with Jim Vallance. Bryan Adams has an astonishing career in music that has endured over four decades. The singer/songwriter has recorded 14 studio albums, and has achieved number 1 status in over 40 countries. Adams is known for smash-hit singles such as ‘Summer of ‘69’ and ‘Everything I Do’. The sentiments of Pretty Woman are set to the beat of explosive country-tinged power ballads.

The creatives of Pretty Woman

Along with music and lyrics by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, Pretty Woman features a book by Garry Marshall and the film’s screenwriter J.F. Lawton, it is directed and choreographed by the two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell, with scenic design by David Rockwell, costumes by Tom Rogers, designs by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

Pretty Woman tickets are available now

See one of the biggest love stories of the 90s come to life on stage in Pretty Woman: The Musical. Will she find her knight in shining armour?

Book tickets for Pretty Woman today!