    Cory English to play the role of Doctor Emmett Brown in Back to The Future

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    It has been announced that renowned theatre performer Cory English will play the role of the eccentric and endearing Doctor Emmett Brown in the cast of Back to The Future The Musical at the Adelphi Theatre. Additionally, the show is set to extend its booking period to 22 October 2023. The critically acclaimed Olivier, WhatsOnStage and Broadway World Award-winning Best New Musical transports audiences on an exhilarating ride through time in this iconic adaptation of the world-famous pop culture phenomenon! Tickets for Back to The Future The Musical are available now, don’t miss out!

    Cory English to take over the role of Doctor Emmett Brown in Back to The Future

    About Cory English

    Cory English is an American actor best known for portraying Max Bialystock in Susan Stroman's The Producers in the West End and on tour in the UK. His other performances on Broadway and the West End include SleeplessShe Loves Me, and Young Frankenstein. Additionally, he played Benny Southstreet in the Guys & Dolls West End production. English originally agreed to perform as Dr Emmett Brown for six weeks, starting on November 23, 2022, and ending on January 3, 2023.

    About Back to The Future The Musical 

    Conceived from the 1985 blockbuster movie of the same name, Back to The Future The Musical follows rock n’ roll teen Marty McFly on his bold and brilliant adventures. Join Marty as he embarks on a thrilling voyage back to 1955 in a time machine assembled by mad scientist Doctor Emmett Brown. However, before Marty can return to the present, he must assure that his parents fall in love…for the sake of his own existence.

    The creatives of Back to The Future The Musical 

    Back To The Future The Musical is directed by Tony Award-winning director John Rando (UrinetownOn The Town), alongside the multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team of Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin (lighting), Hugh Vanstone (lighting consultant), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow and Illusions by Chris Fisher. 

    Back to The Future The Musical tickets are available now! 

    Take an electric ride back through time with London’s award-winning musical Back to The Future

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

