Cory English to play Doctor Emmett Brown in Back To The Future Nov 2, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas For a limited 6-week period, renowned theatre actor Cory English is set to play Doctor Emmett Brown in the Olivier Award-winning Back To The Future The Musical from 23 November 2022 until 3 January 2023. Based on the renowned film series of the same name, Back To The Future The Musical explores Marty McFly’s race against time as he battles to save his own future. Tickets for Back To The Future The Musical are available now, for viewings at the Adelphi Theatre!

About Cory English and the cast of Back To The Future The Musical

Cory English is an American actor best known for playing the role of Max Bialystock in the Wek End and UK touring productions of Susan Stroman’s The Producers. His other credits include Sleepless, She Loves Me, Young Frankenstein on Broadway and in the West End and playing the role of Benny Southstreet in the West End production of Guys & Dolls.

Back To The Future The Musical currently stars Tony Award-winning Roger Bart and Ben Joyce as Dr Emmett Brow and Marty McFly respectively, with Amber Davies as Lorraine Baines, Oliver Nicholas as George McFly.

The cast is complete by Jordan Benjamin, Harry Jobson, Sophie Naglik, Gary Trainor, Will Haswell, Emma Lloyd, Amy Barker, Simeon Beckett, Sia Dauda, Tyler Davis, Glen Facey, Dylan Gordon-Jones, Adam Margilewski, Cameron McAllister, Alessia McDermott, Bryan Mottram, Laura Mullowney, Anna Murray, Jon Reynolds, Melissa Rose, Georgia Tapp, Justin Thomas, Charley Warburton and Tavio Wright.

The synopsis of Back To The Future The Musical

Based on the pop culture phenomenon that is the 1985 blockbuster film, Back To The Future The Musical explores the electrifying journey of Marty McFly as he discovers himself transported back to 1955 due to a time machine built by eccentric scientist Doc Brown. Suddenly, the course of history is changed forever and in an intense fight against time, he must ensure that his parents meet and fall in love in order to save his own future before he can return to 1985.

The creatives of Back To The Future The Musical

Back To The Future The Musical is directed by Tony Award-winning director John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town), alongside the multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team of Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin (lighting), Hugh Vanstone (lighting consultant), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow and Illusions by Chris Fisher.

Tickets for Back To The Future The Musical are available now!

Will Marty McFly save his future?