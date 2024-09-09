Clueless is heading to the West End

The cult 90s movie is getting a West End makeover! As if! 30 years after Clueless hit our screens (and began our lifelong obsession with yellow plaid and fully pink pen toppers), a musical reimagining will strut its way to London’s Trafalgar Theatre on 15 February 2025.

In a pairing even more iconic than Cher’s suit and white socks, Clueless the Musical will feature a book by the films iconic writer-director, Amy Heckerling and an original score by the multi-platinum singer-songwriter KT Tunstall (writer and performer of karaoke classics “Suddenly I See” and “Black Horse and The Cherry Tree”)

Speaking on today's news Amy Heckerling said “I am so delighted to announce that Clueless is now a musical with all-new songs. So if you loved the movie but didn't understand why no one was singing, this is just for you. And if you're meeting the characters for the first time, that's cool, they totally rock. Hope to see you there!”