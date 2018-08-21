Menu
    Cirque du Soleil returns to the West End with popular Totem show

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019)

    Back by popular demand, Canadian entertainment company Cirque du Soleil will be returning to London's West End with its highly acclaimed Totem show come January 2019. London audiences can prepare to be amazed by the dazzling new show at the Royal Albert Hall, where it will run until 9 February 2019.

    Pictured: Vibrant, eye-popping colours and elaborate costumes galore in Cirque du Soleil: Totem

    Totem follows the course of human evolution from its primordial stage as apes to modern-day businessmen and takes inspiration from many of the founding myths of humanity. The innovative show makes use of interactive projections created from infrared cameras that enhance a scene's environment, which ranges from starry night skies and swamps to lakes and volcanoes. The projection technology is fully dynamic and reacts to the movements of the 46 acrobats found in both the pre-recorded and real-time sequences.

    Spectacular moments from the show that you won't want to miss include a stretch velvet leotard worn by The Crystal Man that weighs 3.6 kg and features about 4,500 reflective components, a Native American hoop dance, a shocking contortion act and a death-defying trapeze act, among many more.

    Totem was Cirque du Soleil's highest selling tour to hit the London theatre scene before 2018's OVO and it is poised to be a sure-fire hit once again. Don't miss it at the Royal Albert Hall this winter season!

