Cirque du Soleil: Corteo Review. Step into the Dreamscape.

If dreams were a circus, they’d look like Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo. Forget your average juggling act and rickety tents; this is Cirque du Soleil, where the impossible is just the starting point, and Corteo is one of their most charming and enchanting creations.

The premise? A clown imagines his own funeral, but don’t expect doom and gloom. This is a celebration of life, joy, and the utterly absurd, and what unfolds is a dazzling blend of acrobatics, comedy, and breathtaking artistry.

From the moment you step into the Royal Albert Hall, you feel ready to be completely immersed in the spectacle. Then the curtain lifts, and you’re thrust into a world of whimsy. The staging is unique, with the audience split into two halves facing each other, creating a communal atmosphere. You feel like you’re part of the show—a guest at this quirky clown’s farewell party.

The acts are a kaleidoscope of skill and creativity. There’s the bouncing bed routine, where performers leapfrog, flip, and tumble with such joy that you end up hitting up the Argos website in a post-show frenzy, trying to ascertain if a trampoline will fit in your back garden. It’s part slumber party fever dream, part Bedknobs and Broomsticks on a sugar rush.

Then there’s the chandelier act, where acrobats swing high above the stage in a gravity-defying dance that’s as elegant as it is nerve-wracking. It makes you want to don your thigh-high socks and get up there yourself. (Seriously though, if there’s a Cirque-certified Boot Camp that’ll give me core strength like that, I’m in!)