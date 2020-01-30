Children's cast announced for The Prince of Egypt musical

Meet the children's cast of The Prince of Egypt stage musical.

The Prince of Egypt London children's cast announced!

The London production of The Prince of Egypt musical has announced six children cast members. Set to share the roles of Young Miriam, Leah, and Young Hebrew Girl will be Hannah Selk, Iman Pabani, and Mia Lakha whilst the roles of Young Aaron, Young Midian Boy, and Young Egyptian Boy will be shared by Jonah Collier, Leo Babet, and Taylor Jenkins.

The six young performers join the previously announced Adam Pearce (Hotep), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Debbie Kurup (Queen Tuya), Gary Wilmot (Jethro), Joe Dixon (Seti), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Luke Brady (Moses), Mercedesz Csampai (Yocheved), Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron), Tanisha Spring (Nefertari), Adam Filipe, Alice Readie, Carly Miles, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Christian Alexander Knight, Christopher Short, Danny Becker, Danny Williams, Felipe Bejarano, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Jay Marsh, Jessica Lee, Joe Atkinson, Kalene Jeans, Natalie Green, Niko Wirachman, Oliver Lidert, Pàje Campbell, Rachael Ireson, Ricardo Walker, Sam Oladeinde, Sasha Woodward, Scott Maurice, Simbi Akande, and Soophia Foroughi.

The Prince of Egypt to premiere at the Dominion Theatre!

The Prince of Egypt is based on the hit DreamWorks Animation blockbuster film and features music and lyrics by Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz and a book by Philip LaZebnik (Pocahontas, Mulan). Performances of the new musical begin on Wednesday, 5 February 2020 at the West End's Dominion Theatre.

The official West End premiere will take place on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 and the show will enjoy a limited 32-week run. Additional matinee performances taking place at 2.30pm have been added to the show's performance schedule on 14 April, 11 August, and 25 August 2020. Tickets for these additional Prince of Egypt showings are on sale now.

The Prince of Egypt musical synopsis

Embark on a journey through the magnificent splendour of Ancient Egypt as two young men raised as royal brothers in a life of privilege become divided by a dark secret. One of them must rule the kingdom as Pharaoh whilst the other must take a stand and free his people; both face a future that will change the course of history for good.

The Prince of Egypt Dominion Theatre creative team and other info

The musical features ten brand-new songs by Stephen Schwartz alongside five musical numbers from the original film, including All I Ever Wanted, Deliver Us, Through Heaven’s Eyes, The Plagues, and the Academy Award®-winning song When You Believe performed by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey. The global hit went on to top the UK and Ireland charts years later as a winner's single for The X-Factor.

The show is directed by Scott Schwartz and boasts casting by Jim Arnold CDG; children’s casting by Verity Naughton CDG; choreography by Sean Cheesman; costume designs by Ann Hould-Ward; illusions by Chris Fisher; lighting design by Mike Billings; musical direction by Dave Rose; musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum; orchestrations by August Eriksmoen; projection designs by Jon Driscoll; set designs by Kevin Depinet; sound design by Gareth Owen; and wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates.

The London production of The Prince of Egypt is produced by DreamWorks Theatricals (a division of Universal Theatrical Group), James L. Nederlander, John Gore, Michael McCabe, Michael Park, Neil Laidlaw, Peter Stern, Ramin Sabi, The Araca Group, and Tom Smedes.

Developmental productions of The Prince of Egypt were showcased at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley (winner of the 2019 Regional Theatre Tony Award®) and the Fredericia Teater in Denmark.

DreamWorks' ground-breaking animation celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2018 and has managed to captivate audiences from all around the world. It is widely regarded by news publications and critics as one of the greatest family friendly animated feature-length films of all time.

The Prince of Egypt London musical tickets available from £24!

