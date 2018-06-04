Channing Tatum confirms Magic Mike Live for a West End transfer Jun 4, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) Is it getting hot in here? Original male stripper Channing Tatum (Step Up, 21 Jump Street, The Vow), who bared all in the exotic dancer film, Magic Mike, and was named 2012's Sexiest Man Alive by People Magazine, has just confirmed that his sultry Las Vegas stage adaptation of the blockbuster film is set to take its live striptease to London's West End, much to the dismay of husbands and boyfriends alike.

The original film is loosely based on Tatum's life and tells the tale of a budding 19-year-old who embarks on a journey to become a male stripper. Magic Mike Live sees audiences enter the legendary fictional nightclub, Club Domina, where a series of sensual stripteases and dirty dance routines take centre stage. The production was created and co-directed by Tatum himself.

The West End transfer of the hit Vegas show is also co-directed by Tatum alongside Alison Faulk. It will feature choreography by Faulk, Luke Broadlick and Teresa Espinosa, costume design by Marina Toybina, design by Anita LaScala, Rachel O'Toole, and Rob Bissinger, video design by Luke Halls, lighting by Philip Gladwell, sound by Nick Kourtides, musical supervision by Jack Rayner, and aerial choreography and apparatus design by Dreya Weber.

Just like the two major films, it is expected to be a huge hit among the ladies (and gay men), as well as the perfect outing for a hen party. Channing Tatum's Magic Mike Live will premiere at the Hippodrome Casino on 10 November 2018 and will run until 28 April 2019. Get ready for those sequined thongs!

Be sure to book your Magic Mike Live London tickets when they go on sale here.