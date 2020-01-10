Casting announced for The High Table at the Bush Theatre Jan 10, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Temi Wilkey's debut play The High Table has found its cast. The show will receive its world premiere at London's Bush Theatre next month before transferring to the Birmingham Rep.

Who is starring in The High Table at the Bush Theatre?

Casting has been announced for the upcoming premiere of The High Table.

Set to star in both the Bush Theatre and Birmingham Rep cast are Cherrelle Skeete (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Tara, David Webber (Barber Shop Chronicles) as Segun/Babatunde, Ibinabo Jack (Vera, Legally Blonde, Dreamgirls) as Leah/Adebisi, BBC London Radio presenter Jumoké Fashola (Dirty Little Secrets) as Mosun/Yetunde, musician Mohamed Guey as Musician/Composer, and Stefan Adegbola (Botticelli in the Fire, Richard III) as Teju.

The High Table creative team

Temi Wilkey's The High Table is directed by Daniel Bailey (Blue/Orange, Concubine, Stuff, I Knew You, Abuelo, Jump! We’ll Catch You, Made In India/Britain, Exhale) with assistant direction by Nkechinyere Nwobani-Akanwo.

The play features set and costume design by Natasha Jenkins with costume supervision by India Askem, casting by Ruth O'Dowd, lighting design by José Tevar, composition and sound design by Enrico Aurigemma, stage management by Adriana Perucca, assistant stage management by Crystal Gayle, dramaturgy by Deirdre O'Halloran, production management by Marco Savo, and movement and associate direction by Gabrielle Nimo.

What is The High Table play about?

The High Table is a family drama that takes place on earth and in the heavens. The story centres on a Nigerian wedding between lesbian couple Tara and Leah that is riddled with tension from Tara's conservative and unaccepting African parents. As Tara's deceased ancestors look down upon the debacle from heaven, will her parents eventually warm up to the idea of gay love and give Leah and Tara their blessing?

The off-West End production of The High Table will run at the Bush Theatre from 8 February until 21 March 2020 before making its way to the Birmingham Rep where it will run from 25 March to 9 April 2020.

