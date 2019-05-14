Casting announced for the Ambassadors Theatre production of The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole aged 13¾ – The Musical

The adult cast for The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole aged 13¾ - The Musical has been announced.

Set to star in the adult cast of The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole aged 13¾ are Olivier nominated actress Rosemary Ashe as Grandma, Lara Denning as Miss Elf/Doreen Slater, John Hopkins as Mr Lucas/Mr Scruton, Andrew Langtree as George, Amy Ellen Richardson as Pauline, Ian Talbot OBE as Bert Baxtor, and Holly Ashton and Matthew Craig. The children's cast will be announced in due course.

Rosemary Ashe's stage credits include Carlotta in The Phantom of the Opera, Felicia Gabriel in The Witches of Eastwick, Sister Mary Lazarus in the Sister Act UK tour, Madame Thenardier in Les Miserables, and Kete Hoey MP in Committee.

Lara Denning's stage credits include Ruthless The Musical at the Arts Theatre, Miss Honey and Mrs Wormwood in Matilda The Musical, and Mrs Bucket in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

John Hopkins' stage credits include The Boys in the Band at the Park Theatre and at the Vaudeville and Much Ado About Nothing at the Rose Theatre Kington. He is also known for starring on BBC's Poldark as Sir Francis Basset, on ITV's Midsomer Murders as Sergeant Dan Scott, and on ITV's Endeavour.

Andrew Langtree's stage credits include Imperium at the Gielgud Theatre, Troilus & Cressida for the RSC, and the role of Ned Ryerson in Groundhog Day at The Old Vic, which garnered an Olivier Award nomination. Langtree is also known for starring as Justin Gallagher in Emmerdale from 2010 to 2012.

Amy Ellen Richardson's stage credits include Les Miserables at the Queens Theatre, Kiss Me Kate at the Sheffield Crucible, Ursula March in Sweet Charity at the Donmar Warehouse, and Merrily We Roll Along at both the Menier Chocolate Factory and Harold Pinter Theatre.

Ian Talbot's stage credits include Harry Trevor in Kiss Me Kate for BBC Proms, Hortensio in the RSC's The Taming Of The Shrew, Geoffrey in Alphabetical Order at the Bath Theatre Royal/ UK Tour, Wilbur Turnblad in Hairspray at the Shaftesbury Theatre, The Fool in the RSC's King Lear, and Trinculo in the RSC's The Tempest. He is also known for having served as Artistic and Managing Director of Regent's Park Open Air Theatre until 2008.

Holly Ashton's stage credits include the 1st cover for Donna in Mamma Mia! for the international tour and A Little Night Music at the Frinton Summer Theatre. Matthew Craig's stage credits include The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole, Aged 13 ¾ at the Menier Chocolate Factory, Narrator in the UK tour of Blood Brothers, and Rebel Leader in We Will Rock You at the Dominion Theatre and for the UK tour.

What is The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole aged 13¾ - The Musical about?

The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole aged 13¾ - The Musical is set in 1980s Leicester and is an adaption of the best-selling Sue Townsend book of the same name. The timeless modern classic is filled with themes of teen angst, unrequited love, and a struggling family, all of which is told from the perspective of the brainy yet misunderstood poet, Adrian Mole. Arguably one of the most popular comedic characters of our generation, Adrian Mole is an ill-fated, funny teenager with spots who captured the mood and feel of Britain in the 80s. This critically acclaimed production returns to the London theatre stage to bring the story of Adrian Mole to life for a whole new generation of theatre fans.

The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13¾ marked Sue Townsend's very first book and was first published by Methuen in 1982, but is now published by Penguin Books. Over 20 million copies of the novel have been sold worldwide and the story has been translated into 30 languages. The Adrian Mole novel has enjoyed seven sequels and the novels have been adapted for television, radio, and the stage.

The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole aged 13¾ - The Musical creative team

The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole aged 13¾ - The Musical features set and costume design by Tom Rogers, choreography by Rebecca Howell, musical direction by Mark Collins, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Gregory Clarke, musical supervision & orchestrations by Paul Herbert, children’s casting by Jo Hawes CDG and additional casting by Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG.

The Ambassadors Theatre production is produced by Mark Puddle/Vicky Graham, Ramin Sabi, Anthony Clare, Curve, and Knickerbockerglory.

