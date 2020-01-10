Casting announced for Run Sister Run at the Soho Theatre Jan 10, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Casting has been announced for the upcoming UK premiere of Run Sister Run at the Soho Theatre in London. The new play by award-winning playwright Chloë Moss opens on 25 March 2020 for a strictly limited season.

Set to star in Chloë Moss's Run Sister Run are Lucy Ellinson (Top Girls, Macbeth) as Connie, Helena Lymbery (Mr Gum and the Dancing Bear, The Cat in the Hat) as Ursula, Lucas Button (War Horse Uk Tour and National Theatre productions) as Jack, and Silas Carson (A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Comedy of Errors) as Adrian.

What is the Run Sister Run play about?

"You can't pick your family but if you could, I'd still pick you."

The story of Run Sister Run centres on sisters Connie and Ursula, who are linked by the same beginning but heading in their own two directions in life. The play spans four decades leading up to our modern-day world and explores themes of nurture competing with nature as the two struggle to navigate their everlasting bond. Written by award-winning playwright Chloë Moss, Run Sister Run dares to tackle a story about love, family, and dependence and ask: who gets it right?

Run Sister Run creative team

The play is directed by Paines Plough Co-Artistic Director Charlotte Bennett (Whitewash by Gabriel Bisset-Smith, Happy Hour by Jack Rookeand) and features set and costume design by Rosie Elnile, casting by Nadine Rennie CDG, dramaturgy by Sarah Dickenson, lighting design by Zoe Spurr, and sound design by Arun Ghosh.

Who is Chloe Moss?

Chloë Moss is an established playwright and screenwriter with a number of successes under her belt. Her highly praised piece entitled This Wide Night, which ran at the Soho Theatre in 2008, won the prestigious Susan Smith Blackburn Prize. The play eventually transferred for an off-Broadway production that starred Edie Falco.

Moss's other well-known works include Catch (Royal Court Theatre, 2006), How Love is Spelt (Bush Theatre, 2004), The Gatekeeper (Royal Exchange Theatre, 2012), and Fatal Light (Soho Theatre, 2010-11). Her writing work in television includes BBC One's Six Wives, Red Planet Pictures' Dickensian, The Secret Diary of a Call Girl, The Smoke, New Tricks, and Prisoner's Wives.

Other works of hers include the drama Care, which was made for Warp Films and Sky Arts, and the original series entitled Switch, which was co-wrriten with Tim Price for ITV2/Touchpaper.

Run Sister Run will receive its world premiere at Sheffield Theatres on 27 February with press night scheduled for 4 March before the show transfers to the Soho Theatre from 25 March with press night on 27 March. The production will run in London until 2 May 2020.