Casting announced for OKLAHOMA! Nov 25, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Its themes have been stripped to their core, its tone now delivered with a sinister edge…it’s one of the West End’s most thrilling and recent revivals! Daniel Fish’s stunning adaptation of Rodger and Hammerstein’s OKLAHOMA! will begin its highly-anticipated run on 16 February 2023 at Wyndham's Theatre. This critically-acclaimed production takes every ingredient of the original American classic and creates a whole new recipe, without ever changing a word of the original text. Initial casting has recently been announced for the lusty OKLAHOMA! revamp, with big names preparing to take the stage! Book your tickets for Daniel Fish’s OKLAHOMA! today!

The cast of OKLAHOMA!

The cast of Oklahoma! who will reprise their roles from the run at the Young Vic are Raphael Bushay (The Crucible, Red Riding Hood) as Mike, Arthur Darvill (Rare Earth Mettle, Been So Long) as Curly McLain, James Patrick Davis (The House of Blue Leaves, We Are Proud to Present a Presentation…) as Will Parker, Stavros Demetraki (Peter Pan, The Vote) as Ali Hakim, Greg Hicks (Dinner with Groucho, The Open House) as Andrew Carnes, Rebekah Hinds (Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder, What’s New Pussycat?) as Gertie Cummings, Anoushka Lucas (Elephant, Henry V) as Laurey Williams, Marie-Astrid Mence (Then or Now, Table Talk) as Lead Dancer, Liza Sadovy (Cabaret, Living Newspaper) as Aunt Eller and Patrick Vaill (I’m Revolting, Oklahoma!) as Jud Fry, with full casting to be announced in due course!

About OKLAHOMA!

In the original production of OKLAHOMA! brooding farmhand and cocky cowboy Curly McLain both catch the eye of endearing farm girl Laurey Williams, and both compete to accompany her to a party. No longer the typical boy meets girl story, Daniel Fish revives OKLAHOMA! with an intimate sense of realism - injecting the story with terrifyingly terrific themes such as sexism, sexuality, gun violence and consent. Filled with sexual tension, Fish’s OKLAHOMA! takes the innocence of the original and shrouds it in grit.

The creatives of OKLAHOMA!

OKLAHOMA! contains music by Richard Rodgers, book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, with original choreography by Agnes de Mille. Daniel Fish acts as Director, whilst Daniel Kluger handles Orchestrations, Arrangements and Co-Music supervision, with John Heginbotham acting as Choreographer.

OKLAHOMA! tickets are available now

Witness this compelling revival of Rodger and Hammerstein’s classic, completely reversed.