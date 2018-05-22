Casting announced for Cordelia Lynn's new thought-provoking play One For Sorrow

This intriguing new piece is to star Sarah Woodward (Quiz, This House, Nell Gwynn), Neil Dudgeon (Midsomer Murders, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason), Pearl Chanda (Mr. Turner, Arthur & George, Ink), Kitty Archer (RADA actress) and Irfan Shamji (RADA actor, Untouchable). It will be directed by James Macdonald (Fewer Emergencies, The Arrest of Ai Weiwei, The Children, Escaped Alone and Bakkhai).

One For Sorrow follows an attack on London, after which 20-year-old Imogen joins a campaign that provides sanctuary to victims. Imogen's family has no time to discuss the matter, however, when John shows up at their front doorstep seeking refuge. He isn't at all what they were expecting and though they're unwilling to admit it, he's also not what they want either.

Relatively unknown playwright Cordelia Lynn has more than proved herself as a respectable figure in the London theatre scene when she was awarded the 2017 Pinter Commission. She made her breakthrough debut at the Royal Court with Lela & Co. in 2015. The dark play that told the story of a rough childhood was well-received by critics and it comes as no surprise that The Royal Court was itching to run a new play by the talented young playwright.

One For Sorrow is set to run before other highly anticipated productions, including The Cane, a new play by Mark Ravenhill that runs in December, and Hole by Ellie Kendrick, which runs in November and is directed by RashDash. There will also be a new season of work in pop up space called The Site.

One For Sorrow opens on 20 June 2018 at the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at The Royal Court and will run until 11 August 2018. You don't want to miss this captivating production written by fantastic young talent, Cordelia Lynn, an up-and-coming playwright to look out for.

