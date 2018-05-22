Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Casting announced for Cordelia Lynn's new thought-provoking play One For Sorrow

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019)

    Cordelia Lynn's new political drama, One For Sorrowwhich opens at the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at The Royal Court this summer, has just announced its cast. The play is set to boost the young playwright's reputation following a great track record thus far.

    This intriguing new piece is to star Sarah Woodward (Quiz, This House, Nell Gwynn), Neil Dudgeon (Midsomer Murders, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason), Pearl Chanda (Mr. Turner, Arthur & George, Ink), Kitty Archer (RADA actress) and Irfan Shamji (RADA actor, Untouchable). It will be directed by James Macdonald (Fewer Emergencies, The Arrest of Ai Weiwei, The Children, Escaped Alone and Bakkhai).

    One For Sorrow follows an attack on London, after which 20-year-old Imogen joins a campaign that provides sanctuary to victims. Imogen's family has no time to discuss the matter, however, when John shows up at their front doorstep seeking refuge. He isn't at all what they were expecting and though they're unwilling to admit it, he's also not what they want either.

    Relatively unknown playwright Cordelia Lynn has more than proved herself as a respectable figure in the London theatre scene when she was awarded the 2017 Pinter Commission. She made her breakthrough debut at the Royal Court with Lela & Co. in 2015. The dark play that told the story of a rough childhood was well-received by critics and it comes as no surprise that The Royal Court was itching to run a new play by the talented young playwright.

    One For Sorrow is set to run before other highly anticipated productions, including The Canea new play by Mark Ravenhill that runs in December, and Hole by Ellie Kendrick, which runs in November and is directed by RashDash. There will also be a new season of work in pop up space called The Site.

    One For Sorrow opens on 20 June 2018 at the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at The Royal Court and will run until 11 August 2018. You don't want to miss this captivating production written by fantastic young talent, Cordelia Lynn, an up-and-coming playwright to look out for.

    Purchase your tickets to see One For Sorrow here.

    Purchase your tickets to Hole here.

    Purchase your tickets to the Royal Court Theatre's The Cane here.

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

    Related news

    First look: Hamilton releases production images of new cast!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    The musical phenomenon Hamilton recently saw new cast members join the West End production, and today they have share... Read more

    Text: Dolly Parton

    Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol is coming to London!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    An all-new musical is coming to London this holiday season. Dolly Parton has reimagined the classic Christmas tale an... Read more

    Come From Away, A Remarkable True Story, Phoenix Theatre

    Come From Away London announces closing date!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Today’s news is bittersweet! On this Canada Day, our favourite islanders, Come From Away, have announced, that ... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies